Mismatched Season 4 goes on floors; Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf open up about the final chapter of Dimple and Rishi’s story

The makers of Mismatched have officially began filming the fourth and final season of the popular coming-of-age romantic drama. The announcement marks the beginning of the concluding chapter in the journey of Dimple and Rishi, with lead actors Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf returning to reprise their much-loved roles.

Mismatched Season 4 goes on floors; Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf open up about the final chapter of Dimple and Rishi’s story

Sharing her excitement about returning to the show, Prajakta Koli said, "Coming back to the Mismatched set for one final season feels incredibly emotional. Dimple has been such a huge part of my journey, and getting to tell the last chapter of her story on Netflix is something I'll always be grateful for. I can't wait for our paglus on Netflix to experience what we've been cooking."

Rohit Saraf also reflected on returning to the series, saying, "Mismatched has given me some of my favourite memories, and returning for this final season on Netflix feels really special. Being back with this team, slipping into Rishi's world again, and creating new memories together already feels magical.”

The announcement has already generated excitement among fans, many of whom have followed the series since its first season. Social media was soon flooded with reactions after the makers confirmed that filming had commenced, with viewers expressing anticipation for the final chapter of Dimple and Rishi's story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)



Since its debut, Mismatched has built a loyal fan base with its blend of romance, friendship and self-discovery. As production gets underway on the final season, the cast and crew have reunited to bring closure to a story that has resonated with viewers over the years.

Produced by RSVP Movies, the upcoming season will see several familiar faces returning, while also introducing new moments and surprises as the series heads towards its conclusion. While the makers are keeping plot details under wraps, the final installment is expected to continue exploring the evolving relationship between Dimple and Rishi alongside the journeys of the supporting characters.

Although the release date for Mismatched Season 4 is yet to be announced, the start of production signals that the series is one step closer to returning to Netflix. As filming progresses, fans can expect more updates from the cast and makers in the coming months before the show's final season makes its streaming debut.

Also Read: Netflix announces new seasons of Mismatched, Black Warrant, The Royals, and Maamla Legal Hai

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