Pratibha Ranta has spoken about the kind of roles that resonate with her, her experience of working with acclaimed filmmakers, and her journey from television to films in the July cover story of Grazia India. The actor, who has steadily built a reputation with her performances, said she is particularly drawn to layered characters that allow her to explore a range of emotions.

Pratibha Ranta says flawed characters excite her most; opens up on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kiran Rao and Nikkhil Advani

Speaking about the roles she enjoys portraying, Ranta said she is interested in characters with imperfections rather than conventional portrayals. "All human beings are flawed. I am just glad that such characters are being written, and I'm getting to play them. The more the character is layered, it's even more interesting for me to play these roles because I get to enter unfamiliar worlds and experience a range of emotions that's what I enjoy the most."

Ranta also reflected on collaborating with filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kiran Rao and Nikkhil Advani, for whose upcoming OTT series The Revolutionaries she has recently completed shooting. Sharing her experience, she said, "These directors are extremely detail oriented. They sit with the scene and carry it around with them. You can feel their passion when working with them it catches on to you."

Looking back at her career, the actor recalled that convincing her family to support her decision to enter the entertainment industry was one of her biggest challenges. "For my family, the entertainment industry felt alien and unsafe, and convincing them was the hardest part." She added that while television gave her valuable experience, she eventually wanted to explore other opportunities. "Laapataa Ladies was the first film I ever auditioned for. It's always about that one opportunity and now I'm here, living my dream," she said.

Discussing her acting process, Ranta revealed that journaling has become an important part of her preparation before facing the camera. "Film sets can be an intimidating place. Recently, I've started writing every night. That helps me be honest with myself and surrender in front of the camera and that's 70 per cent of the job done."

The actor also shared her perspective on social media and its influence on the industry. "There was a time before social media when actors were only seen on-screen, but today you can create your own image it's both a boon and a curse. So today, I think you don't get typecast. Besides, I've really worked on my fashion game." Speaking about her personal style, she said, "I like to experiment with my personal style to see what resonates with me in the moment, and how I can make trends my own."

Away from work, Ranta spoke about the routines that help her stay grounded. "I am a very optimistic person in life. If things go down, I know there is a reason behind it. Other days, I just open drawers at home and start rearranging everything; it's satisfying and therapeutic. Or even better, hang out with my cats Mashu and Theo and watch Fleabag."

When asked how she defines success, the actor said, "Every productive day is a part of success for me. I also think success can be achieved only one step at a time; you can't jump to the tenth step, but you need to plan ten steps ahead. I've always covered all the possible angles."

The July edition of Grazia India features Pratibha Ranta in a conversation covering her approach to acting, evolving career, fashion choices and aspirations as she continues to take on diverse projects.

Also Read: Pratibha Ranta on Accused: “My debut raised so many standards. I was like: will I ever be able to do something that would achieve what Laapataa did?”

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