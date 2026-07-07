From an understated ivory bridal outfit to bold gemstone jewellery and soft bohemian beauty, Gauri Spratt embraced elegance for her special day.

Decoding the wedding look of Gauri Spratt: From Sabyasachi ensemble to understated makeup, here’s what she chose for her intimate wedding with Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding may have been a private affair, but the bride's understated yet elegant look has become a talking point among fashion enthusiasts. Staying true to the low-key nature of the celebrations, Gauri opted for a timeless bridal ensemble that balanced minimalism with intricate craftsmanship.

Decoding the wedding look of Gauri Spratt: From Sabyasachi ensemble to understated makeup, here’s what she chose for her intimate wedding with Aamir Khan

Held at Aamir Khan's residence on July 5, the registered wedding ceremony was attended by close family members and friends. For the occasion, the couple coordinated in muted ivory tones, reflecting the simple and intimate mood of the celebration.

Gauri chose a Sabyasachi creation that embraced understated elegance over conventional bridal grandeur. The ivory ensemble featured a full-sleeved embroidered choli paired with a matching lehenga skirt adorned with intricate floral and botanical motifs. A sheer dupatta, draped effortlessly over one shoulder, completed the look, lending it a light and contemporary appeal while retaining classic bridal elements.

While the outfit kept the colour palette subtle, the jewellery added a striking contrast. Gauri accessorised her bridal attire with pieces from The Aurus Jewels, opting for gemstone jewellery in vibrant shades of blue and green. Her bridal stack included statement earrings, a heavily embellished choker, a traditional teenlada featuring delicate strings and multiple lockets, and an ornate haar highlighted by jav motifs and a chandphool pendant. The colourful gemstones stood out beautifully against the ivory backdrop, adding depth and character to the overall look.

Adding another layer to her bridal styling was her beauty look, details of which were shared by her makeup artist on social media. Describing the inspiration behind the makeover, the artist wrote, “A 360-degree look at yesterday morning’s custom bridal design for the beautiful Gauri Spratt. We engineered a weightless, luminous second-skin base paired with bronze smokey eyes meticulously tailored to frame her hooded gaze. For her hair, we moved away from traditional, stiff bridal updos and designed a relaxed, organic bohemian braid silhouette with delicate flower detailing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystal George | Bridal Hair & Make-up expert (@krystal.makeupandhair)



Instead of opting for a dramatic bridal makeover, the beauty look complemented the outfit with a natural, radiant finish. The luminous base, softly defined bronze eye makeup and relaxed braided hairstyle enhanced the overall aesthetic without overpowering the ensemble.

For those unaware, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot on July 5 in an intimate ceremony. Since then, photographs and videos shared by family members and close friends have offered fans glimpses of the celebrations, with Gauri's elegant bridal look emerging as one of the standout highlights from the occasion.

Also Read: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first dance video from intimate wedding goes viral; Irfan Pathan shares heartfelt wishes

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