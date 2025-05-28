Netflix is turning up the heat with the return of four of its most-loved series: Mismatched, Black Warrant, Maamla Legal Hai, and The Royals. Returning soon with brand-new seasons, these shows have carved a place in viewers' hearts with their unforgettable characters, distinctive storytelling, and worlds that linger long after the credits roll.

Mismatched S4: This beloved coming-of-age romance has grown with Dimple and Rishi as they navigate the complexities of young love and personal growth. Season 3 saw them face new challenges in their relationships and careers. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's chemistry, paired with a heartfelt storyline and standout soundtracks including hits like “Aise Kyun” and “Ishq Hai”, have resonated deeply with their young fans. Mismatched will return for its final season, bringing the beloved gang back one last time in a heartfelt farewell that promises to make fans laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again.

Speaking on the season renewal, producer Ronnie Screwvala at RSVP Movies said, “We’re thrilled to bring Mismatched back for one last season. This show has become a true fan favorite, and the love for Dimple and Rishi has grown with every season. It’s been amazing to see how their story has sparked conversations, inspired fan theories, and built such a passionate community. Our collaboration with Netflix has helped shape a series that feels both personal and universal, and we’re excited to return with more of the emotion, chaos, and charm that audiences have come to love.”

Black Warrant S2: A dramatised retelling of the book ‘Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer’ by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, this prison drama offered an unflinching look into the Indian prison system through memorable characters. Audiences were introduced to themes of power, justice, survival, and the harsh realities of Tihar Jail. Zahan Kapoor, as Sunil Kumar Gupta, emerged as a breakout star of the series, which has been praised for its authenticity and bold storytelling.

On the reception of Season 1, creator-director Vikramaditya Motwane shares, “The love and appreciation we’ve received for Black Warrant has been overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Collaborating with Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Confluence Media to bring Sunil Gupta’s unique perspective and powerful story to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. We’re grateful to Sunil for trusting us with his story, and to our stellar cast and crew for bringing such heart and conviction to this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Season 2, as we dive deeper into the human stories, moral complexities, and raw realities of life inside Tihar.”

The Royals S2: With its fresh, glamorous take on modern-day Indian royalty, The Royals sparked conversations and turned heads. Season 1 got people talking with a heady mix of romance, ambition, and betrayal resonating across audiences. As the first Indian series to trend in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows across 58 countries, The Royals marked a cultural moment. Season 2 promises to turn up the heat with even more intrigue, drama, and twists.

Creators, Showrunners, and Producers Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications said, “Season 1 of The Royals was our love letter to the romcom genre; palaces, polo races, midnight masqued balls, fort-top romps and raves—love at its most chaotic and charming. That struck a chord and trended globally. This told us just one thing: we had to come back for more. We are thrilled to team up with Netflix for a second season that’s going to be bigger, bolder, and even more fabulous. Expect more fire, more feisty banter, and yes, a whole lot of drama. Because in our world, the crowns may be metaphorical—but the chaos is royally real.”

Maamla Legal Hai S2: Season 1 of Maamla Legal Hai stood out for its unique blend of heart and courtroom humour, appreciating the show's light-hearted take on the everyday chaos at the Patparganj District Court. Season 2 has begun filming and will bring a fresh dose of dis-order and eccentric legal battles. The beloved team of lawyers featuring Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi is ready to make a comeback to the courtroom. The new season also introduces the multi-talented Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as Nirahua, and the always entertaining Kusha Kapila, who joins the cast with her signature spark.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “There’s a special kind of joy, nervousness, and excitement in bringing back shows that have truly found a home in people’s hearts. Each of the shows we are announcing today have carved its own space in pop culture, and for good reason. What’s exciting and special is how diverse these stories are - from young love to prison drama to a royal rom-com and a sitcom. We hope to make every return feel like a homecoming for the fans.”

These fan-favourites are part of a strong 2025 slate that also includes upcoming new seasons of Delhi Crime, Kohrra, Rana Naidu, and The Great Indian Kapil Show. As always, Netflix remains committed to telling stories that connect, collaborating with India’s finest creators to deliver entertainment that’s full of heart, humour, and unforgettable characters.

Netflix will continue to bring more drama, love, laughter, and iconic moments.

