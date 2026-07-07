Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor marked a special milestone in their relationship as they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on July 7. To commemorate the occasion, Mira shared a heartfelt yet playful message for her husband on social media, delighting fans with a nostalgic throwback photograph from one of their memorable outings together.

Mira Rajput marks 11th wedding anniversary with Shahid Kapoor through a sweet throwback post; see pic

The picture, taken during the couple's visit to Madame Tussauds museum, features Mira standing between Shahid Kapoor and his wax statue. The unique frame added a fun twist to the celebration, with the actor dressed in a stylish striped formal suit while his wax likeness sported a classic black-and-white tuxedo. Mira complemented the elegant setting in a sleeveless black gown, posing gracefully alongside both versions of her husband.

Accompanying the picture was a witty caption that reflected the couple's bond. She wrote, “When 1+1 = 11 Happy Anniversary love of my life!" The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with warm wishes and congratulatory messages for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid and Mira exchanged wedding vows on July 7, 2015, in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony held in Delhi. Their marriage was arranged through the spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas, of which both families are followers. Although the couple shares a notable age gap, they developed a close connection after being introduced through their families and soon decided to spend their lives together.

Over the years, Shahid and Mira have become one of Bollywood's most admired celebrity couples. They are proud parents to two children—daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, who arrived in 2018. The duo frequently shares glimpses of their family life on social media, earning admiration for their grounded and affectionate relationship.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Cocktail 2, where his performance received appreciation from audiences. He was also featured in O Romeo, which opened to a mixed response at the box office. Shahid, the son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim, continues to remain one of the industry's most celebrated performers, while Mira has carved her own identity as a popular entrepreneur and social media personality.

Also Read : Supriya Pathak on Mira Kapoor “She was always part of our house”

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