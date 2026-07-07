Rakul Preet Singh also recently reiterated her desire to take on diverse roles, saying she wants every film to help her discover new shades of herself as an actor.

Rakul Preet Singh gave fans a glimpse into one of her favourite traditions during outdoor film shoots by sharing a nostalgic video from the Lucknow schedule of her recent film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The actress revealed that team lunches are a "non-negotiable" part of every outdoor schedule, making them an essential ritual while filming away from home.

Rakul Preet Singh reveals her outdoor shoots tradition; says, “The team lunch ritual is NON negotiable”

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, Rakul posted a fun throwback video featuring her and her team enjoying a lavish lunch break during the film's shoot in Lucknow. The clip showcased the delicious spread they indulged in, with Rakul enthusiastically listing several local delicacies, including Galouti Kabab, Seekh Kabab, Nalli, Mutton Korma, Dhaniya Roti, and Kulcha.

While the food clearly stole the spotlight, Rakul admitted that the conversations shared over the meal were even more memorable than the feast itself. Sharing the video, she wrote, “One thing about our outdoor schedules? The team lunch ritual is NON negotiable...Throwing it back to PPAWD Lucknow Schedule where the food was great but the fun n gossip was greater.(sic)," highlighting the camaraderie and bonding that make such moments special.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz, stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The film serves as the sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar, and itself was a modern retelling of the 1978 classic of the same name. The sequel hit theatres on May 15 this year and received mixed reviews from critics.

On the work front, Rakul has also spoken about her aspirations as an actor, stressing that she wants to continue taking on diverse roles rather than being confined to a particular image. Speaking about her approach to choosing films, she said, “I don't want to be put in a box. Every film should teach me something new and help me discover different shades of myself as an actor.”

With her latest social media post, Rakul not only celebrated the memorable food from Lucknow but also underscored the importance of team bonding, proving that the best memories on a film set are often created away from the camera.

Also Read : Rakul Preet Singh is ecstatic as Jaya Janaki Nayaka crosses 1 billion views on YouTube: “Your love and support made the film a journey to remember”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.