Rajkumar Hirani says Ranbir Kapoor may have influenced Vir Hirani’s career choice; says, “Ranbir must have told him, ‘You’re such a hero'”

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently discussed the streaming debut of his son, Vir Hirani, who stars in the new web series Pritam and Pedro. The series marks the senior Hirani’s first venture into online streaming platforms and is currently available for viewing on JioHotstar.

Rajkumar Hirani says Ranbir Kapoor may have influenced Vir Hirani’s career choice; says, “Ranbir must have told him, ‘You’re such a hero'”

Before transitioning to an acting career, Vir Hirani spent several years performing behind-the-scenes duties by assisting his father on multiple film sets. Rajkumar Hirani admitted that he originally intended for his son to become a director and initially attempted to dissuade him from pursuing performance roles. Regarding his son's early filmmaking efforts, Rajkumar Hirani revealed, “He was making good films. Even in school, he made such lovely films. I always thought he was going to direct. He had worked with me and assisted me on Sanju as he had taken a break from school after his 12th. He was even around on some of the schedules of PK.”

The filmmaker explained how prominent actor Ranbir Kapoor may have inadvertently motivated the career shift during their collaborative projects. He added further, “I thought he was learning the job, but then one day he came and said he wanted to be an actor. So, I think he saw Ranbir and got influenced. Ranbir must have told him, ‘You’re such a hero.’ So, he must have thought, ‘Bas ab yehi karna hai’ (I want to act).”

The digital series also stars Vikrant Massey, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh in central roles. Directed by Avinash Arun, Pritam and Pedro is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, blending cybercrime, comedy, and drama. The series is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Rajkumar Hirani reveals how Ranbir Kapoor worked on Sanju without an entourage; says, “I managed the entire film without even knowing who his manager was”

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