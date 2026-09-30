Mira Rajput is set to appear on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s popular chat show What Women Want, marking an unexpected guest appearance that has already caught attention. Shahid Kapoor’s wife recently shared glimpses from the shoot on social media, giving fans a peek at her appearance while keeping details about her conversation with Kareena under wraps.

Mira Rajput Kapoor joins Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, sparks curiosity

On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram to share a series of pictures in which she showcased her look for the upcoming episode. While she did not reveal much about what transpired during her interaction with Kareena, her post hinted at the camaraderie between the two.

Referring to Kareena’s show in her caption, Mira also praised the actor for the woman she is. She wrote, "What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are."

Kareena was quick to respond to Mira’s post. Reacting to the pictures, the Daayra actor wrote, "So happy you came, gorgeous," along with heart and blessed emojis.

Over the years, Kareena has used What Women Want as a platform to have candid conversations with guests about different aspects of their personal and professional lives. From marriage and family to relationships and friendships, the show has featured conversations that often offer a more personal glimpse into its guests. Mira’s appearance could similarly bring out some interesting conversations, particularly given her connection to the Kapoor family through her marriage to Shahid Kapoor.

The episode also has an interesting backdrop because of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s past relationship. Before marrying Mira, Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship for nearly four years. Their romance was widely discussed during their time together, while their pairing in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met continues to remain popular.

Shahid and Kareena’s on-screen pairing as Aditya and Geet became one of the memorable aspects of the film. The actors’ real-life relationship at the time also added another layer of public interest to their onscreen chemistry.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015. The couple have two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. With Mira now joining Kareena on What Women Want, viewers will be watching to see what the conversation brings when the episode premieres.

Also Read : Mira Rajput marks 11th wedding anniversary with Shahid Kapoor through a sweet throwback post; see pic

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