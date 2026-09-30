Tara Sutaria shares her take on hosting and meaningful gatherings at home: “It doesn’t have to be fancy, the best moments are the ones when you can just chat”

Tara Sutaria recently opened up about hosting and the importance of creating meaningful moments at home. In an episode of Fashionably Pernia, Pernia Qureshi asked Tara to share some hosting tips, following which the actor spoke about keeping gatherings personal, comfortable and centred around spending time with loved ones.

Tara Sutaria shares her take on hosting and meaningful gatherings at home: “It doesn’t have to be fancy, the best moments are the ones when you can just chat”

Sharing her thoughts on hosting, Tara Sutaria said, “I think just having people around, everyone’s going through such a difficult time. I mean the best moments are the ones when you can just chat with and share.”

The actor went on to explain that hosting does not necessarily require an elaborate or expensive setup. According to Tara, people can add their own personal touch while preparing for guests instead of worrying about making everything look perfect.

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“You can have a beautiful table, you can use the right table, prep well in advance, let it be with a little bit of a hint of you,” Tara said.

She further stressed that there is no need to make a gathering overly elaborate and suggested that hosts should focus on what feels natural to them. “It doesn’t have to be fancy, it doesn’t have to be anything that you don’t want it to be,” she added.

Tara also highlighted the importance of food and family recipes when hosting people at home. Referring to recipes passed down in families, she said, “So let the food, I mean, your grandma’s recipes, and yeah, have people over more.”

Through her response, Tara Sutaria shared a simple approach to hosting, suggesting that the experience is less about creating a perfect setting and more about bringing people together. Her comments also reflected the value of conversations, shared meals and personal touches in making gatherings memorable.

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