EXCLUSIVE: “Bhai Tera Star Hai was shot in LESS than a month,” says Vivek B Agarwal; adds, “It takes a phenomenal actor like Raghav Juyal to make bad acting look so convincing…Sanjay Kapoor wore the wig even when he wasn’t shooting!”

Less than a week is left for the release of Bhai Tera Star Hai and in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer-director Vivek B Agarwal spoke about the film, its casting, its theme and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: “Bhai Tera Star Hai was shot in LESS than a month,” says Vivek B Agarwal; adds, “It takes a phenomenal actor like Raghav Juyal to make bad acting look so convincing…Sanjay Kapoor wore the wig even when he wasn’t shooting!”

With less than a week to go before the release of Bhai Tera Star Hai, are you feeling nervous, anxious, excited, or a mix of all these emotions?

It’s a mix of all. The minute you don’t have a ‘star-hero’, you are literally making the film at your own risk and own cost. Fortunately, the trailer and the couple of songs, which have dropped, have been appreciated. At the same time, I realize that there’s no sitting audience for it. You have to create an audience. That’s what's making me a little bit nervous. But I’m also very excited by the feedback and the way people are reacting to the assets. So, I guess I can say that its nervous energy!

Raghav Juyal plays a delusional actor in the film. Is his character inspired by any real person?

Not really. The script was written over a long time. I travel a lot. There are 13 characters in the film and they are all inspired by various people I have met during different parts of my life, be it actors or those outside the industry. Raghav’s character, Ajay Singh, purely draws from Raghav’s energy, which he brings in as an actor. We have recently seen him in two really diverse but good performances, in Kill (2024) and The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (2025). The story is about this delusional actor who thinks he’s going to become a superstar. But in reality, he’s a very bad actor. When I saw Raghav’s performances again and again, I realized that he’s a phenomenal talent. He took it up as a challenge because comedy, anyway, is the toughest thing to do. On top of it, an actor of his calibre has to convince the audience that he’s doing bad acting. I could only think of Raghav to take up this part and he really blew my mind.

Was this shot after the release of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?

Yes. I shot it earlier this year, in February-March 2026. I finished the shoot in less than a month.

Nowadays, it’s rare for a film to be shot and released in the same year…

We had a very extensive process. It involved comedy and moreover, it consists of so many characters. So, we did lot of workshops before we went to London. We sat in the office for two weeks and we read the script; everybody knew each other’s lines. In comedy, timing is very critical and we focused on this aspect especially.

Sanjay Kapoor has a cool look. How did he become a part of the ensemble cast?

I have been around for a long time. I worked on Boney Kapoor’s films, including Pukar (2000), as cinematographer Ashok Mehta’s camera assistant. I began my career assisting Ashok ji, and his directorial venture, Moksha (2001), marked my first stint as an associate director. Since Ashok ji shot several of Boney Kapoor’s films, I spent a lot of time on the sets of films featuring Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor from the age of 20 or 21. So, I have known all of them for most of my life, and it was easy for me to pick up the phone and ask Sanjay to come on board. While I call Boney Kapoor ‘Boney uncle’, I simply call Sanjay ‘Sanjay’!

He readily came on board. Everyone else is so young in the cast – we have content creators and actors like Raghav. Meanwhile, he brought his vast experience on board. When I told him that I wanted to give his character long hair, he had some reservations. He had never worn a wig before and was quite sceptical initially. I told him that we could try it, and if it didn’t look good, we simply wouldn’t use it.

But he transformed the second he wore it. He loved it. Even when he was not shooting, he would visit the set wearing the wig, just to be in character!

Also Read: Bhai Tera Star Hai song ‘Aankhon Se Tune 2.0’ out now: Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM bring a romantic spin to the classic melody

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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