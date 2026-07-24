The actress, who portrayed Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television epic, shares her thoughts on the casting of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation.

Deepika Chikhalia reacts to Sai Pallavi playing Sita in Ramayana; says, “She’s a phenomenal actor, but I don’t know how she’ll look like Sita”

With anticipation surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continuing to grow, the film's casting choices have become a major talking point among fans. As the upcoming epic brings together a star-studded ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Deepika Chikhalia, who famously portrayed Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s landmark television series Ramayan, has now shared her thoughts on Sai Pallavi stepping into the iconic role.

Deepika Chikhalia reacts to Sai Pallavi playing Sita in Ramayana; says, “She’s a phenomenal actor, but I don’t know how she’ll look like Sita”

In a recent interaction with Variety India, Deepika praised Sai Pallavi’s acting abilities but admitted that she is reserving her judgment until she sees the actress on screen as Sita. “I have seen her work. She’s a phenomenal actor. But I don’t know how she’ll look like Sita. Once we see her, we’ll know. At the moment, I have no clue,” she said.

Deepika also reflected on how the character of Sita was envisioned during the making of Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation. Recalling the descriptions from the epic, she explained that the casting process for the original series was closely aligned with those references. “The description of Sita in Tulsidas’ Ramayan was that of a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair and skin. That’s what Ramanand Sagar was looking for, and he saw it in me,” she added. While discussing the cast of the upcoming film, Deepika expressed confidence in the performers selected for the project, stating, “I know all of them are good actors. If they fit the bill, then it’s good.”

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which originally aired in the late 1980s, remains one of the most celebrated mythological television series in Indian entertainment history. The show not only became a cultural phenomenon but also established Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia as the definitive on-screen portrayals of Lord Ram and Sita for generations of viewers.

Interestingly, Arun Govil is set to return to the world of Ramayana in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation, albeit in a different role. The veteran actor will portray King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan.

The upcoming film boasts an expansive ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Anupam Kher as Jatayu, among others.

With the makers positioning Ramayana as a large-scale global cinematic adaptation, the film has generated significant interest, and reactions from members of the original television cast continue to add to the conversation ahead of its release.

Also Read: Yash explains why Ramayana continues to resonate across generations; says, “You have both good and bad inside you”

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