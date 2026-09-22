Mihir Ahuja has completed the shoot of his upcoming film co-starring Prasanna Bisht. The actor, who has been working across multiple projects, recently wrapped the film and reflected on his experience, describing it as a journey filled with learning, memorable moments and gratitude.

Mihir Ahuja wraps his upcoming film with Prasanna Bisht: “It’s been a very special experience”

Speaking about the shoot wrap, Mihir said, “Wrapping this film has been a very special experience for me. Every project brings something new, and this one gave me the opportunity to learn, explore and work with some incredibly talented people. Working alongside Prasanna Bisht was truly wonderful, and we shared some really memorable moments during the shoot. There’s always a bittersweet feeling when you wrap a project because you’re happy with what you’ve created, but at the same time, you know you’re saying goodbye to a world and characters you’ve spent so much time with.”

The actor also spoke about how the project has contributed to his journey as a performer. “As an actor, you take something away from every character and every set you work on. This film has definitely added to that journey for me, and I’m grateful for the entire experience. Now that we’ve wrapped, I’m excited for the audience to eventually see the film and hopefully connect with the story and the characters as much as we did while making it,” Mihir added.

With the shoot now complete, the film will move into its next phase of production. For Mihir, the wrap marks another step in his acting journey as he continues to take on different projects and explore varied characters.

The actor is now looking forward to the film’s eventual release and to sharing the story and its characters with audiences. His collaboration with Prasanna Bisht is also set to bring a new pairing to the screen.

Also Read : Mihir Ahuja reveals special validation from real-life officer he portrayed in Operation Safed Sagar

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