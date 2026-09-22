Richa Chadha recently had an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama regarding her upcoming non-fiction series Musafiri, which is set to release on YouTube from September 25. During the course of the conversation, she also expressed how delighted she is for husband Ali Fazal for the success of his recent theatrical release Mirzapur The Movie. The film has crossed Rs. 200 crores domestically.

EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha on Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur The Movie success, “Industry has a new Rs. 200 crores hero and that too an outsider”

Richa said, “I am just happy that the industry that gives so much emphasis to the box office, now has a new Rs. 200 crores hero and that too an outsider. I am very happy for him. I hope other producers and makers realize that he is a hero who can justify big budgets. We always speak about heroes and go with our top three stars, who have been ruling for decades. But from the new stars, I feel Ali definitely has promise.”

Apart from the box office triumph of Mirzapur The Movie, Richa is also pleased to see Ali staying in character of Guddu Bhaiya for almost a decade. “Ali got to play this character for the first time years ago,” she said. “When I watch season 1 and then the film, nine years have passed between them. I know how physically he has worked for this and had so many boiled eggs in a day. But he also kept the character’s mental age in mind. He is such a fine actor.”

Richa believes Ali has a long way ahead of him. “I don’t think he has gotten his due yet. There are not many like him who have also worked in Hollywood. I am very happy for him. Apart from being my husband, I have respect for him as an actor,” she said.

Interestingly, Richa and Ali will commence shooting for a film together from tomorrow in Delhi. This is the first time that they will be paired opposite each other. Their earlier outings in the three Fukrey movies didn’t see them play lovers.

Also Read: Richa Chadha praises Salman Khan for speaking against body-shaming on Bigg Boss 20: “Trolls cannot exist without us”

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