A month after the release of Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, actor Mihir Ahuja has opened up about one of the most personal aspects of his experience on the series. The actor recently shared how he received appreciation from the real-life officer who inspired his character, Officer C.H. Bal Reddy, also known as Baldy.

Mihir Ahuja reveals special validation from real-life officer he portrayed in Operation Safed Sagar

Released on August 7, the series features Ahuja as the Air Force officer. While his performance received appreciation from viewers, hearing directly from the person he portrayed added a different significance to the experience.

Sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot on social media, Ahuja also posted photographs with Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. He revealed that Officer C.H. Bal Reddy had sent him a message after watching the series.

Praising Ahuja's performance, Bal Reddy wrote, “You have immortalized your character.” He also reflected on his own contribution during the events portrayed in the series, saying, “Frankly, I was just a squirrel doing my job back then but you have elevated it so well.”

Bal Reddy's wife also shared her reaction to Ahuja's portrayal. She told the actor, “You played my Baldy role so well,” while expressing how emotional and happy she felt watching the character come alive on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihir Ahuja (@mihirahuja_)

Mihir Ahuja on portraying a real person

For Ahuja, the response from Bal Reddy and his family carried particular importance because of the responsibility involved in portraying someone whose life and experiences exist beyond the screen.

“There is no greater validation for an actor than hearing from the person whose life you are portraying that you have done justice to their story. Baldy sir’s words genuinely humbled me. While playing him, I was constantly aware that this wasn’t just a character I was creating, there was a real person, his experiences and his life behind it,” Ahuja said.

The actor added that seeing Bal Reddy's wife become emotional while watching the series was another memorable moment for him.

“To now hear him say that I have immortalised the character, and to see his wife get emotional watching it, is something I will carry with me for a very long time. I’m incredibly grateful for their trust, their warmth and for allowing me to bring a small part of their story to the screen,” he added.

The appreciation from the real-life family has given Ahuja another meaningful memory from his experience of working on Operation Safed Sagar.

Also Read: Mihir Ahuja recalls how Lakshya inspired his dream of playing a uniformed officer; says, “It genuinely felt like something I had been manifesting for years”

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