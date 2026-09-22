Ananya Panday gives a shout-out to Veer Pahariya’s ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’ from Prem Keetanu: “Can’t stop listening to this song”

Veer Pahariya’s latest song, ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’, from Prem Keetanu has caught the attention of actress Ananya Panday. The actress recently shared the track on her Instagram Stories and expressed her liking for the song.

Ananya Panday gives a shout-out to Veer Pahariya’s ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’ from Prem Keetanu: “Can’t stop listening to this song”

Ananya posted a monochrome behind-the-scenes picture of herself while getting ready, with ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’ playing in the background. Sharing the picture, she tagged Veer Pahariya and wrote, “Can’t stop listening to this song @veerpahariya 👀👀”, giving the song a shout-out.

Crooned by B Praak, ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’ brings a romantic and emotional mood to Prem Keetanu. The song is part of the film’s music album and has been receiving attention following its release. Ananya’s Instagram Story comes as a social media mention for the track, with the actress sharing her appreciation for the song.

Starring Veer Pahariya, Prem Keetanu has been drawing attention with its music and romantic elements. With ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’, the makers have introduced another musical track that reflects the romantic elements of the narrative.

Ananya’s post adds another mention for ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’ as the song continues to feature in social media conversations. Her mention has further brought attention to Veer Pahariya’s latest song and its presence on social media.

Also Read : Ananya Panday shares photo with Belmont Cameli from US Open 2026

More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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