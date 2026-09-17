Director Meghna Gulzar recently opened up about her experiences of working with several prominent actors, including Irrfan Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Tabu, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. During a conversation for The Indian Express’ Expresso series, Meghna reflected on the different working styles of the actors she has collaborated with over the years. The filmmaker, known for films such as Raazi, Talvar and Sam Bahadur, is currently preparing for the release of Daayra, which stars Kareena and Prithviraj.

Meghna Gulzar recalls working with Irrfan Khan on Talvar; says, “Everything he did, he made me look good”

Irrfan Khan

Talking about her experience with Irrfan Khan in Talvar, Meghna said she had very little to do when it came to directing him. “I really had nothing to do. Everything he did, he made me look good,” she said. However, she revealed that there was one aspect of their collaboration that she still does not have an answer to. “I still don’t know which side of Talvar’s perspective he believes or agrees with,” she said.

Vicky Kaushal

Meghna also discussed her working relationship with Vicky Kaushal, whom she directed in Raazi and Sam Bahadur. Describing their understanding, she said, “I don’t need to complete a sentence. He knows what I am going to say if I want him to do something differently. That connection is just superb.” She added that finding another role bigger than Sam Bahadur could be difficult. “After Sam Bahadur, it is going to be very difficult to find a role that is larger than that. And the desire to work with him is very much there,” she said.

Deepika Padukone

On Deepika Padukone, who worked with her in Chhapaak, Meghna said, “She is a deep actor. She’ll never stay on the surface. She will go beneath the surface of the character, of the scene, of the story.” She also joked about their similarities, saying, “She’s a bigger OCD than I am.”

Alia Bhatt

Discussing Alia Bhatt, Meghna described her as spontaneous and instinctive. “She is spontaneous and instinctive to a point where she can hurt herself,” she said, recalling the running sequence in Raazi. “The running scene in Raazi is where she would get hurt every day. That is the difficult part. She tends to hurt herself,” she added.

Tabu and Sushmita Sen

Meghna also recalled working with Tabu and Sushmita Sen in Filhaal. While she found Tabu’s performance easy to work with, she admitted that directing an already established actor was not simple. “She is already an accomplished, senior actor. To be telling her what to do and how to do it was not easy,” she said.

Speaking about Sushmita, Meghna said, “What you see is what you get. Very, very not layered at all. The relationship was very easy.” Asked about the difficult part, she simply said, “There was nothing difficult with her.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj

On her current collaborators Kareena and Prithviraj in Daayra, Meghna said both actors required very little instruction. “The easy part has been their proficiency as actors. I don’t have to talk about that. There was very little instruction required,” she said. She further noted that their interpretations had gone beyond what she had originally envisioned. “The interpretation they have given for their characters has elevated them more than I had imagined on paper, or between the lines. That’s the very gratifying part,” she said.

However, Meghna admitted that the trust placed in her by the two actors also comes with responsibility. “The immense trust they put in me is very scary. That makes it difficult,” she said.

Also Read : Parvathy Thiruvothu lends her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Ajooni in Malayalam version of Daayra

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.