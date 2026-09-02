Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is all set to lend her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character, Ajooni, in the Malayalam version of Daayra. The collaboration marks Parvathy’s foray into voice acting, adding a new dimension to her already celebrated body of work across Indian cinema.

Parvathy Thiruvothu lends her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Ajooni in Malayalam version of Daayra

Inspired by true events, Daayra is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is set to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

For Parvathy, the opportunity is particularly special as it marks the beginning of her journey into voice acting. Known for choosing layered and challenging characters throughout her career, Parvathy brings her distinctive voice and performance sensibility to Ajooni, while staying true to the essence of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s original portrayal.

Speaking about the experience, Parvathy Thiruvothu said, “Working on Daayra was a dream come true, mainly as somebody who has been aspiring to do voice acting for the longest time, dreaming about it, and always thought that the best opportunities in voice acting would come with animation films or some such. But it was such a pleasant surprise to get this opportunity to begin this journey for me by portraying Ajooni for Kareena. And adding to that is the fact that it is a Meghna Gulzar movie, and that it's a movie that would stay with us for like the longest time after watching. It's an extremely impactful work as a character as well.”

The Malayalam version of Daayra is being created to make the film’s story accessible to audiences in Kerala while retaining the emotional depth and intent of the original. Parvathy’s association adds an authentic Malayalam voice to Ajooni, allowing the character to connect with audiences in the region while preserving the nuances of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance.

With this collaboration, Parvathy continues to explore new dimensions as a performer. She will next be seen in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, releasing on September 11, followed by her upcoming projects, including the HRX and Prime Video series Storm.

Also Read: Daayra trailer launch: Prithviraj Sukumaran ADMITS, “I am at that UNCOMFORTABLE stage where I have to tell my 11-year-old daughter what is safe and unsafe; if there’s an extra ounce of responsibility, it is with us, the men”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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