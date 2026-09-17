Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ektaa R Kapoor, Deepak Mishra, Arunabh Kumar, Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tripathi Sharma attended the trailer launch of their film The Vvaan at a multiplex in Mumbai.

Ektaa R Kapoor takes a DIG at ‘out-of-touch’ creators: “Humne desh se judna bandh kar diya; apne aap ko upar samajhte hain”; Tamannaah Bhatia reveals her pandit, watchman was impressed by The Vvaan’s Chhath depiction

Ektaa R Kapoor talked about her association with Arunabh Kumar of TVF, “Balaji jo banata hai aur TVF jo banata hai; our content is very different. (smiles). But my admiration has been there for the makers because inki jo kahaniyaan hain, woh mitti se judi hui hoti hain. The problem in our country is that most of the content creators, at least in this side (of the country), make content which is out of touch with the demands of the common man. Humne desh se judna bandh kar diya. Hum apne aap ko usse upar samajte hai. That cannot happen. Aap desh se judoge toh desh aap se judega! Aap nahin judoge aur apne aap ko upar samjoge, toh aapko gira dega! Hence, it's very important to be rooted. Because TVF makes rooted stories (I wanted to work with them).”

Ektaa R Kapoor continued, “And then, Arunabh and I became friends. We became mandir friends (laughs). Very few people in our circle visit temples. We belong to that category. So, we collaborated because of our faith. Then, Arunabh narrated the story to me, set in Bihar and about a van devi. Iss pe hamari baatein hui, kabhi ek mandir mein, kabhi dusre mandir mein (laughs).”

Arunabh Kumar added, “We went to Goa and even there, we found a mandir.” Ektaa revealed, “On the first day of the year, we wanted to go to a temple in Goa. We were searching for a temple in Goa (laughs).”

Meanwhile, the song 'Chhathi Maiya' featuring Tamannaah has become a rage as it's a rare Hindi film to depict the Chhath Puja. The actress spoke about it in the beginning in detail. Towards the end of the event, Tamannaah Bhatia stated, “I was celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at my residence. We had a pooja and yesterday, we did visarjan. Mere pandit ji ne mujhe pakad liya! He told me, ‘We would all go and watch this film’. He was impressed by the importance of Chhath depicted in the film. He was even noticing finer details about the celebration shown in the song and he appreciated that as well.”

Tamannaah then said, “Then today my watchman told me, ‘Aap Chhath pe film bana rahe hai?’. I explained, ‘Our film is on van devi, but Chhath is an important part of the film’.”

She said, “According to me, Chhath is not just a festival. It’s an emotion. We have depicted it in the film with a lot of devotion and sincerity. That song ('Chhathi Maiya') blows up into a nice, amazing sequence (smiles).”

The Vvaan releases in cinemas on September 25.

Also Read: The Vvaan trailer launch: Tamannaah Bhatia INVENTS new word to describe Sidharth Malhotra’s dashing personality – Handsome-ta: “Handsome-ta ka jo title hai, the one who embodies handsomeness…”

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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