The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 23.

Makers of Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal starrer Little Thomas drop first song ‘Do Guna Zindagi’, a childhood joy anthem shot across Goa

Remember the unbridled joy of being seven years old and waiting for a dream to come true? Little Thomas is here to take you back in time. The makers of the upcoming film starring Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal have released its first track, ‘Do Guna Zindagi’ by Junglee Music (a division of Times Music), offering an affectionate glimpse into the world of the Miranda family.

Makers of Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal starrer Little Thomas drop first song ‘Do Guna Zindagi’, a childhood joy anthem shot across Goa

Sung by Raghav Meattle and composed by Aditya N. and Nayantara Bhatkal, with lyrics penned by Suresh Bhatia, the track captures the small everyday victories and quiet hopes of a family in Goa.

The track centers on seven-year-old Thomas (Hridansh Parekh) as he eagerly anticipates the arrival of a baby brother, woven alongside his parents’ shared optimism for a happier life.

Moving beyond typical beachside postcards, ‘Do Guna Zindagi’ was filmed across picturesque quarters of Fontainhas, Altinho, Saligao, and Margao. The visuals bring alive quiet alleyways, hidden stairways overlooking Portuguese-era houses, and the improvised football pitches on church grounds, evoking the laid-back, susegad spirit and vibrant joie-de-vivre of its colourful and quaint neighbourhoods.

Written and directed by Kaushal Oza, Little Thomas is produced by Anushka Shah, Charu Oza, Rajnikant Oza, Akshay Thakker, Kabir Ahuja, Ranjan Singh and Anurag Kashyap. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 23.

Also Read: “It was only after 2016 that I got recognition,” says Rasika Dugal on her journey of over 10 years to find space in Bollywood

More Pages: Little Thomas Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.