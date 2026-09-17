“It was only after 2016 that I got recognition,” says Rasika Dugal on her journey of over 10 years to find space in Bollywood

Actor Rasika Dugal recently appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date with her husband, actor Mukul Chadda, for a candid conversation that touched upon their professional journeys, struggles, marriage, college days and some of the more personal chapters of their lives. During the episode, Neha Dhupia reflected on Rasika’s distinctive body of work and told her, “Rasika, you have become a genre and it is amazing.”

“It was only after 2016 that I got recognition,” says Rasika Dugal on her journey of over 10 years to find space in Bollywood

The conversation also saw Rasika open up about the point in her career when she felt she had finally found her place in the industry. When Neha asked her when she truly felt, “This is it. I have come for this and maine apni jagah bana li hai,” Rasika looked back at the period when her work started becoming more consistent.

Talking about that phase, Rasika said, “From the time work became more continuous, it was between 2016-17. I moved from FTII in 2006, so it was a good 10 years later. There was always stuff in between to encourage me and keep me alive, but that was not so known as the work I did after 2016.”

Rasika also recalled some of the projects that came before this more consistent phase, including films such as Qissa and Kshay, which gave her the opportunity to work with some of the finest talent in the industry. However, she explained that the period after 2016 brought a significant shift, with several projects coming her way back-to-back.

“It was after 2016 that work like Manto, Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, and a couple of other works, started happening back to back. And largely because streaming platforms started coming out. Then I felt something like that it was a movement,” she shared.

Rasika’s journey has seen her move across films, series and varied characters, gradually becoming known for choosing diverse and layered roles. Her work in projects such as Manto, Mirzapur and Delhi Crime further established her as an actor capable of moving seamlessly between different worlds and characters. It is this distinctive body of work that prompted Neha to describe Rasika as having become a “genre” of her own.

Beyond her professional journey, the episode also offered a glimpse into Rasika and Mukul’s relationship and their life together. The couple spoke candidly about their struggles, their college days and their experiences through different phases of their relationship. In one of the lighter and more heartwarming moments of the episode, Rasika and Mukul also adopted a pet, adding a personal and unexpected dimension to their double date.

The episode brought together the professional and personal sides of Rasika Dugal, from reflecting on the decade-long journey after FTII to finding a more consistent space for herself in the industry, and from discussing the evolution of her work to sharing everyday moments with Mukul. Their conversation on Double Date offered an honest glimpse into the journey behind the actor audiences have come to recognise today.

Also Read: Rasika Dugal reflects on ‘Saanson Ki Mala’s’ connection with Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie; says, “It’s lovely when something you’ve been a part of creating takes on a life of its own”

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