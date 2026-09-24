The two projects reflect Ayushmann’s continued choice to explore different genres and characters rather than remain limited to a particular screen image.

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to return to the big screen with two upcoming films that explore distinctly different genres. His next releases, Udta Teer and Yeh Prem Mol Liya, will see the actor take on contrasting cinematic worlds, continuing his approach of moving between varied characters and stories throughout his career.

From Udta Teer to Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann Khurrana explores comedy and family drama

The first release is Udta Teer, a patriotic comedy starring Sara Ali Khan and directed by Aakash Kaushik. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film is set against the backdrop of espionage and comic situations. Ayushmann plays the central character in a story that combines elements of patriotism, humour and unpredictability.

Following Udta Teer, Ayushmann will feature in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The musical family drama stars Sharvari alongside Ayushmann and marks their first pairing. The film brings together Barjatya's focus on family relationships and emotions with a strong musical element.

With music composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya explores themes of love, family and relationships. The project also sees Ayushmann step into a setting that is different from the espionage-driven comedy of his other upcoming release.

Speaking about his choice of varied projects, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “From my very first film, I have wanted to surprise audiences and, more importantly, surprise myself as an actor. I’ve never believed in being confined to one image or genre, whether it is a social comedy, an unconventional love story, an intense drama, or a musical family saga, every film gives me an opportunity to explore a new emotion and reveal a different side of myself. The fact that audiences have embraced me through these constant shifts is incredibly special. I hope to continue taking risks, choosing stories that challenge me and delivering performances that keep them guessing.”

He added, “What excites me most is the unpredictability of the journey. I want every film to feel like a new chapter, with a new world, a new rhythm and a new version of me. Udta Teer and Yeh Prem Mol Liya are completely different experiences, and that contrast is exactly what drew me to them. One allows me to explore the madness and humour of a genre-bending, never-seen-before patriotic comedy, while the other takes me into the warmth, emotion and music of a family drama. For me, versatility is not just about changing genres but about finding the truth of every character and making sure the audience feels something new each time they see me on screen.”

The two projects add to the varied filmography Ayushmann has built since his debut. Over the years, the actor has appeared in social comedies, romantic stories, dramas and action-oriented projects, often moving between different genres rather than sticking to one particular screen image.

With Udta Teer and Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann will once again be seen in two contrasting roles and narratives. While one combines espionage with comedy and patriotic elements, the other focuses on family, relationships, emotions and music.

Also Read : Ayushmann Khurrana explains chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Udta Teer; says, “Whatever the script demands from me, I do”

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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