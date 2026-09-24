Saiyami Kher has completed her third Ironman 70.3 after participating in the endurance race in Cervia, Italy, on September 19, 2026. With this achievement, the actor has continued her endurance sports journey and become the first Indian actress to participate in three Ironman 70.3 races.

Saiyami Kher completes third Ironman 70.3 in Italy, 20 minutes faster than before

Saiyami first took part in an Ironman 70.3 in 2024 in Erkner-Brandenburg, Germany, where she successfully completed the race. She returned for her second event in Jönköping, Sweden, in July 2025. With that participation, she became the first Indian actress to successfully complete the endurance race twice.

A year later, Saiyami participated in her third Ironman 70.3 in Cervia, Italy. Having already completed the race twice, she entered the event with more experience and a better understanding of the demands involved. Her preparation included swimming, cycling, running and strength training, which she continued alongside her professional commitments.

Speaking about participating in the race for the third time, Saiyami Kher said, “The first Ironman was about discovering whether I could actually do it, and the second one was about understanding what it really takes. This time, I felt much more experienced and aware of my body, my training and the demands of the race. I knew it was going to be challenging, but I also knew how much preparation went into it. Every Ironman taught me something different, and I was looking forward to taking everything I had learnt into Cervia. It felt special to be doing this for the third time, and I was excited to see how far I could push myself this time.”

Saiyami later took to social media to share details of her experience. She spoke about the challenges she faced before and during the race, including travel-related difficulties, high temperatures and the conditions on race day.

She wrote, “3 x Ironman 70.3. Hattrick done. Probably the toughest one yet. Two rough months leading up to the race. Then there’s never any shortage of drama when it comes to me and races. @klm refused us from boarding because of an error from their end, our bike bags hadn’t been updated in their system. Hours of calls, uncertainty and stress, just days before the race. We finally made it to Italy, only to be welcomed by 30°C heat. A brutally hot race day, an ocean full of jellyfish, and a body that had already been through a lot. But somewhere between the chaos, the heat and the jellyfish, ! found a little more fight. 20 minutes faster than my previous 70.3. That’s what I love about this sport. You can’t control everything that happens around you. You can only control how you respond. Three 70.3s. Three very different stories. And a whole lot of lessons in between. Couldn’t have done this without the best company by my side @sharduldonde @taras84 @eugeniya.belousova yearly routine must continue. @coachdeepakraj for finding time guide me in between so many things. @sportsscientistsonzal for making sure the nutrition was on point through training and then the hot race day. @mirandabrinston for making me stronger. @prachishah11 for fixing my ankle for the on ground Physio help in Italy! @dpakbmx for making my bike ready. @neurogumindia @scottsportsindia @pellasportswear @adidasindia for always having my back. Hattrick done. Now I’m trading gels for pizza and electrolytes for tiramisu. mumbaigirl14.”

With her third Ironman 70.3 now completed, Saiyami has added another chapter to her endurance sports journey.

Also Read : Saiyami Kher talks about balancing Haiwaan and Pal Bhar Ke Liye promotions with Half Ironman prep; says, “It’s been a very satisfying phase for me”

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