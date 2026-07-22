Sunidhi Chauhan has shared the reason behind her decision to step away from judging singing reality shows, saying she no longer felt that the format aligned with her beliefs. Speaking candidly with veteran actor Shekhar Suman on his chat show Shekhar Tonite, the singer reflected on her choice and the changes she has witnessed in the entertainment industry.

Sunidhi Chauhan gets candid on quitting reality shows: “Yeh meri jagah nahin hai”

During the conversation, Shekhar Suman observed that Sunidhi has consciously stayed away from controversies and has also disappeared from television as a reality show judge. Responding to the observation, the singer revealed that leaving those shows was entirely her own decision.

“I was for a very, very long time. But then I stopped because mujhe laga ki yeh meri jagah nahin hai,” Sunidhi said, explaining that she no longer felt connected to that space.

When asked what prompted the decision, the singer spoke about the changing nature of music-based reality shows. According to her, the distinction between music production and reality television has become increasingly blurred. She explained that technologies such as Auto-Tune and Melodyne were originally used in recorded songs to create specific effects, but she believes such practices have no place in competitions that are expected to showcase genuine singing talent.

“It’s a very sad thing. Earlier, auto-tune or Melodyne was used in songs for a certain effect. But you can’t do that in a reality show where you’re supposed to be all real and honest. Jab woh wahan shift ho gaya, mujhe laga yeh kahin aur ja raha hai… which I can’t be on,” she said.

The discussion also touched upon the challenges artists face during live performances. Referring to incidents involving singers like KK and Sonu Nigam, Shekhar asked whether Sunidhi had ever encountered disrespectful behaviour from audiences. The singer expressed gratitude for the love she has received throughout her career.

“Main bahut lucky hoon because aaj tak mere saath is tarah ka behaviour maine nahin dekha hai. Bahut pyaar diya logon ne… sirf pyaar hi nahin, samman bhi dete hain,” she said.

The episode featuring Sunidhi Chauhan is currently available to watch on YouTube.

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