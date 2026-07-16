The team behind Main Vaapas Aaunga celebrated the film's successful theatrical run with a success party on July 15, 2026. While director Imtiaz Ali and members of the cast and crew attended the event, lead actress Sharvari was unable to be present as she is currently in the United Kingdom shooting for her next project. Despite missing the gathering, the actress made sure to join the celebrations virtually and shared an emotional message on social media.

“Feeling full FOMO”: Sharvari misses Main Vaapas Aaunga success party, celebrates from UK with heartfelt note

Sharvari posted a screenshot from her video call with Imtiaz Ali, who was attending the success bash, and admitted that she wished she could have celebrated the milestone with the team in person. Her note read, "Wish I could've been there tonight at the success party of Main Vaapas Aaunga. 🤍✨ Feeling full fomo 😭 Watching the celebrations through a video call made me realise just how special this journey has been."

Sharvari thanks Imtiaz Ali for believing in her

In the same note, the actress expressed her gratitude to director Imtiaz Ali for giving her the opportunity to be part of the film and said it would always remain close to her heart. She wrote, "Thank you @imtiazaliofficial sir for dreaming this story, believing in me, and giving me a film that I'll always be proud to call mine. So happy to see Main Vaapas Aaunga getting all the love it deserves. Congratulations, and thank you for everything. Celebrating with you from across the world, until I can do it in person. 🤍 Ughhhh, missing the whole MVA team today, too much!"

Actress currently shooting in the UK

Sharvari is presently in the UK filming an untitled Hindi-language action romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars her opposite Ahaan Panday, with portions of the shoot taking place across London, Birmingham and Coventry.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga has emerged as one of the year's biggest sleeper hits. Although the romantic period drama opened to a modest response at the box office, it witnessed remarkable growth in the following weeks, driven by overwhelmingly positive word of mouth and critical acclaim.

Also Read: From ‘Taras’ to ‘Champagne’, choreographer Vijay Ganguly applauds Sharvari’s growth: “She performed the choreography like butter”

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