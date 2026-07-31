Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog follows The Lunchbox and Laapataa Ladies release strategy with nationwide screenings

Director Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog is taking a nationwide audience screening route ahead of its theatrical release on August 7. Instead of relying solely on conventional promotions, the makers have opted for special screenings across the country to generate word of mouth before the film opens.

Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog follows The Lunchbox and Laapataa Ladies release strategy with nationwide screenings

The screenings, which began earlier this week, have already been held in Indore, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow and Kolkata. The film will travel to Patna, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Mumbai over the coming days, with the tour concluding before August 4.

The approach follows the release model adopted by films such as The Lunchbox and Laapataa Ladies, both of which built momentum through audience recommendations and sustained theatrical runs rather than a high-decibel opening weekend.

According to the makers, early screenings have drawn a positive response, with viewers responding to the film's storytelling and the bond between its central characters.

Speaking about the decision to screen the film for audiences in advance, Amit Rai said, “Some films find their true voice through the people who watch them. Ohh My Dog is a film made with honesty and heart, and I believe genuine audience love is the strongest promotion any film can receive. We want people to experience it first and let their emotions do the talking.”

Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, Ohh My Dog stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah and Vijay Mishra, alongside canine stars Oscar and Bruno and over 250 dogs. The film releases in theatres on August 7, 2026.

Also Read: Amit Rai compares Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog role to Hugh Jackman’s The Sheep Detectives cameo; actor blushes, “Arre chodiye… hataiye!”

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