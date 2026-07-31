Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has emerged as one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, but it has also sparked debate over its casting choices. One of the biggest talking points has been Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram, with some critics questioning whether the actor, who previously headlined Animal, is suited for the role.

Dipika Chikhlia DEFENDS Ranbir Kapoor’s casting in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: “Someone who can do Animal can also play Ram”

Now, veteran actor Dipika Chikhlia, who became a household name after playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayan, has come out in support of Ranbir, saying an actor should not be judged by one role.

Dipika Chikhlia says actors should be free to play different roles

During an appearance on the Hindi Rush podcast, Dipika was asked about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and the criticism surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's casting. The host pointed out that Ranbir's performance in Animal had led to questions about whether he was the right choice to portray Lord Ram.

Responding to the debate, Dipika dismissed the criticism and stressed that acting is about portraying diverse characters. "He's an actor. It's not like we descended from above," she said, referring to herself and Arun Govil, who portrayed Ram in the television adaptation.

She went on to praise Ranbir's versatility, saying, "It's a great thing for an actor to be able to play varied characters. Someone who can do Barfi! can also do Animal. Someone who can do Animal can also play Ram. Imagine his good luck that he got these kinds of roles. He's very lucky, and it's very good that he's doing it."

Ranbir Kapoor had also addressed the criticism

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor recently acknowledged the debate around his casting while speaking to the Review Nation YouTube channel during San Diego Comic-Con.

The actor admitted that his first reaction after being offered the role was to question whether he was worthy of portraying Lord Ram. "The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person, and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him?" Ranbir said.

Ranbir also pointed out that every person has their own interpretation of Lord Ram, making it impossible to identify one definitive face for the character. He acknowledged that some people believe he is not the right fit, while others feel he is. However, he maintained that the most important quality for portraying Ram is sincerity.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The ensemble cast also includes Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Dubey in pivotal roles.

The first installment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while the second part will arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana trailer with excited ‘Diwali 2026’ post

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