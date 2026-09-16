The Lakshmipriya Devi directorial also earned Gugun Kipgen the Best Young Talent honour following its BAFTA milestone.

Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures’ Boong has added another award to its festival run, with the Manipuri film winning Best Feature Film at the South Asian Film, Literary and Cultural Festival in Washington DC. Actor Gugun Kipgen also received the Best Young Talent honour at the festival.

Excel Entertainment’s Boong wins Best Feature Film at South Asian Film, Literary and Cultural Festival in Washington DC

The latest recognition comes after Boong's recent theatrical re-release and its run across international film festivals. The film also drew attention for its performance at the box office following its re-release, crossing Rs.1 crore and becoming the highest-grossing Manipuri film to date, according to the makers.

Excel Entertainment took to social media to congratulate the team on the double win at the South Asian Film, Literary and Cultural Festival. "Boong celebrates a double win at the @dcsaaci for Best Feature Film and Best Young Talent. Congratulations team #Boong @lp_devi @gugun_kipgen_official @balahijam ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @amcalexx @shujaatsaudagar @vikeshbhutani @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @chalkboardentertainment @excelmovies @suitablepictures @aafilms.official #DCSouthAsianFilmFestival," the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)



The new awards add to Boong's recognition on the international circuit. The film previously made headlines after becoming the first Indian film to win a BAFTA award, marking a significant milestone for the team and bringing further attention to Manipuri cinema.

Written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong began its festival journey with its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It subsequently screened at several international festivals, including the Warsaw International Film Festival, São Paulo International Film Festival, Adelaide Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

The film centres on Boong, a young boy played by Gugun Kipgen, who hopes to reunite his fractured family. Raised by his single mother Mandakini, played by Bala Hijam Ningthoujam, Boong sets out with his best friend to look for his missing father. The story explores themes of hope, resilience and the bond between a child and his mother, while remaining rooted in the cultural setting of Manipur.

With its latest double win in Washington DC, Boong continues its festival journey while bringing further visibility to Manipuri cinema on international platforms.

Also Read: Lakshmipriya Devi on Boong being nominated at Critics Choice Awards, “Every nod, every acknowledgement is a big push for a small film”

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