The romantic musical marks Divita Rai’s acting debut and is directed by Amit Kasaria. The film’s teaser is set to be unveiled on September 16, 2026.

Can ego become bigger than love? This question forms the central theme of Main Na Raha Mera, an upcoming romantic musical starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai, who makes her acting debut with the film.

Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai’s Main Na Raha Mera first look out, teaser to release on September 16

The makers have unveiled the first motion poster, offering a glimpse into the emotional world of the film. It opens with a haunting voice asking, “Kya guroor ishq se bada ho sakta hai?” setting the tone for a story that explores love, longing, heartbreak and ego.

Main Na Raha Mera follows Raj, a young man whose understanding of romance has been influenced by the classic love stories of the 1990s. After losing his Simran to a one-sided love, Raj eventually crosses paths with her again after twelve years. Their reunion brings back emotions he never completely left behind while also forcing him to confront the pain associated with their past.

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Talking about the film, Adhyayan Suman said, “Main Na Raha Mera is an incredibly special film and deeply close to my heart. Sometimes, the making of a film becomes a story in itself! This journey of 3 years that we have lived while creating as a team, has changed all of us. Dharmesh ji has stood firmly behind the film as its producer which is a rarity today in the film industry ! Divita Rai begins her beautiful journey as a debutante, and Rahul Nair has given us what I genuinely believe is one of the finest and most soulful music albums of the year! I’m beyond thankful and grateful to the entire team ! A special mention to my Editor Shubham Srivastav who has worked tirelessly to shape this beautiful film!”

For Divita Rai, the film marks her first acting project. Speaking about her character, she said, “My character experiences emotions that are layered, some beautiful and some really difficult, and discovering that space as an actor has been really special. I hope audiences connect with the character’s journey and see something of their own emotions in it.”

Created by Adhyayan Suman, produced by Dharmesh Sangani and directed by Amit Kasaria, Main Na Raha Mera is set to explore the complexities of love and relationships through its central characters. The film’s teaser will be unveiled on September 16, 2026.

Also Read : Shekhar Tonite launch: Shekhar Suman advises youngsters not to abuse to sell their content: “They feel that they need to compulsorily abuse…Gaaliyon ki baisakhiyon pe chalne ki koshish na karein”

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