Marathi actor Medha Manjrekar, wife of filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, has revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer. The actor shared the deeply personal update through an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, accompanied by photographs from her time in the hospital, offering a glimpse into her treatment journey.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s wife Medha Manjrekar reflects on cancer journey; says, “I never walked through it alone”

Rather than focusing on the illness itself, the 58-year-old actor reflected on the people who stood by her during one of the most difficult phases of her life. Looking back at her experience as she nears the completion of a major phase of treatment and prepares to celebrate her birthday, Medha wrote, "There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them. As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation."

She shared that the unwavering support of those around her gave her the strength to move forward. "I remember grace. I remember the invisible hands that carried me every single day. People often ask me, 'How did you get through it?' The answer is simple. I never walked through it alone. Every time I felt I couldn't take another step, someone appeared to walk beside me. Looking back, I know those weren't coincidences. That was God's way of holding my hand," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medha M Manjrekar (@manjrekarmedha)

Medha also spoke about how the experience deepened her faith and changed her perspective on life's challenges. "During this journey, I realised that God doesn't always appear before us in a divine form. He came into my life as my Gurus, my doctors, my nurses, my family, my friends, and even as someone who was once a stranger but became a blessing. My Gurus taught me that surrender is not defeat-it is the highest form of faith. Once I surrendered, I stopped asking, 'Why me?' and simply trusted that every challenge carried a deeper purpose."

In her heartfelt note, Medha expressed gratitude to her daughters, Saiee Manjrekar and Gauri Ingawale, for supporting her throughout the treatment. "To my daughters...A mother spends her life believing she will always be the one holding her children's hands. This journey reminded me that one day, without even realising it, the children begin holding their mother's hand. Thank you for holding mine." She also thanked her husband, Mahesh Manjrekar, writing, "To Mahesh...Thank you for simply being there. Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone..."

The actor further acknowledged the love and care she received from her sister, co-sister, close friends, doctors and well-wishers. She recalled how friends visited her, travelled long distances to be by her side, prayed with her, and even comforted her through thoughtful gestures such as bringing her favourite foods or finding small ways to lift her spirits during treatment.

Following her emotional post, Medha received an overwhelming response from members of the Marathi film industry. Actors Swwapnil Joshi, Neena Kulkarni and Nehha Pendse were among those who extended their best wishes for her continued recovery. Medha Manjrekar is known for her performances in several acclaimed Marathi films and has also appeared in a number of Hindi films.

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