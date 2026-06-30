The makers of Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story, produced by Sammy Nanwani and directed by Indrajit Lankesh, have unveiled two first-look posters and confirmed a worldwide theatrical release in October 2026.

Jai Hind, Jai Sindh first-look posters unveiled, October 2026 release confirmed

Speaking about the project, Nanwani said, “I am making this film to take to the world with several ongoing wars the magic of the Indian peace-loving heart.” The two posters offer a look at the film, with the first focused on an emotional moment between the leads and the second presenting a wider view of the film’s scale.

The cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Zarina Wahab, Vikram Kochhar, Upasana Singh, Indira Tiwari, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev, Pooja Katyal, Ankiit Arora and Amit Behl. The film also introduces Gaurav Dhiingra and Akaisha Vats in lead roles.

Nanwani added, “Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story is not just a film; it is an experience of love that defies boundaries. The incredible response to our first two posters is incredibly humbling. Having cinematic stalwarts like Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada, along with such a remarkably talented ensemble of actors, elevates the canvas entirely. We wanted to give the audience a taste of both the intimate emotion and the grand cinematic scale that director Indrajit Lankesh, Charan Suvarna and the entire team have brought to life. October has always been a magical month for cinematic spectacles, and we cannot wait to bring this labor of love to theaters worldwide in October 2026.”

The production house is expected to share further details on the lead pair, the music album and the official teaser in the coming weeks. Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story is set to release in cinemas worldwide in October 2026.

More Pages: Jai Hind Jai Sindh Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.