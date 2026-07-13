Prime Video has released the trailer for its upcoming Prime Original series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, ahead of its premiere on July 24. The seven-episode comedy drama is directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures. The series will premiere in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Prime Video releases Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya trailer starring Kay Kay Menon, series premieres July 24

The trailer introduces Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, a school where the rules are flexible and no two days unfold the same way. At the centre of the story is Gyaneshwar Tripathi, played by Kay Kay Menon, a laid back principal whose unconventional methods keep the school running. The plot turns when he learns that headmasters of the ten Delhi schools with the best board results will receive a government sponsored training programme in Cambridge, sending him on a mission to transform the school while managing an eclectic mix of teachers, students, and parents.

Director Himank Gaur said, “A lot of what you see in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya comes from the core memories we all carry from our school days, the friendships, mischief, the teachers, and those everyday moments that stay with you long after you've left the classroom. What made this journey even more special was bringing Biswapati and Sameer's vision to life alongside an incredible cast led by Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, a fantastic ensemble, and such a wonderful group of young actors who brought so much energy and authenticity to every scene. Prime Video has been a wonderful creative partner throughout this journey, championing our vision at every step. I truly believe this is a series that audiences of all ages will enjoy, and I can't wait for viewers in India and across the world to experience it when it premieres on July 24.”

Kay Kay Menon, who plays Gyaneshwar Tripathi, said, “Over the years, I have had the chance to play all kinds of characters, from intelligence officers and politicians to criminals, but I have never played a headmaster before. That immediately intrigued me when I first read the script. What drew me in even more was how relatable Gyaneshwar is. He is not perfect and has many flaws, but he is also sharp, intuitive, and knows how to turn situations to his advantage. At the same time, there's a goodness to him that makes him very human. These different layers made the role so interesting for me. Bringing a character like Gyaneshwar to life would not have been possible without Himank's clarity and direction, along with the incredible support of my co actors. This Prime Original series is very different from what I have done in Farzi, Bambai Meri Jaan, or Citadel: Honey Bunny, and I am thankful to Prime Video for backing stories and characters like these that allow talent to experiment and explore such roles.”

Archana Puran Singh, who plays Urmila Devi, said, “What drew me to Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya was its beautifully observed writing. It is a story filled with humour, heart, and characters that feel incredibly authentic. My character, Urmila Devi, is bold, outspoken, fiercely ambitious, and completely unapologetic about who she is, which made her an absolute joy to portray. I especially loved the dynamic between Urmila and Gyaneshwar, and sharing the screen with Kay Kay Menon was truly wonderful. My first collaboration with Prime Video has been an incredibly fulfilling experience, and I cannot wait for audiences to meet Urmila and step into the world of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya when the series premieres on July 24.”

The series is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava, and also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in lead roles. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will premiere on Prime Video on July 24, 2026.

Also Read: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya OTT release date: Kay Kay Menon series to stream on Prime Video from July 24

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