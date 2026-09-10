EXCLUSIVE: Anjali Arora on Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini unveiling new poster of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, “Moments like these give me even more strength and gratitude”

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a new poster of the upcoming film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha at his office in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Actors Anjali Arora and Dev Sharma, along with producer Prakash Mahobiya, were present for the unveiling.

EXCLUSIVE: Anjali Arora on Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini unveiling new poster of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, “Moments like these give me even more strength and gratitude”

Revealed publicly for the first time during the meeting, the poster marks the latest stage of the film’s campaign ahead of its theatrical release on September 25, 2026. Dev Sharma portrays Lord Ram, while Anjali Arora makes her feature-film debut as Sita and Rajneish Duggal portrays Raavan while Sheel Verma will play Lakshman.

The Chief Minister extended his blessings and best wishes to the team for the film and its upcoming release, while also encouraging the young artistes associated with the project.

For Anjali Arora, who makes her feature-film debut with Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, the meeting held particular significance as she and her co-star Dev Sharma both hail from Faridabad, Haryana.

Anjali Arora said, “Receiving the blessings and encouragement of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji for my very first film is a moment I will always cherish. The warmth with which he encouraged us and supported young artistes like us was truly motivating. It was also very special to present him our new poster and have it unveiled by him for the first time. As I begin this new journey with the blessings of Shri Ram, moments like these give me even more strength and gratitude.”

Dev Sharma said, “Portraying Shri Ram is both an honour and an enormous responsibility. To meet Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji, present our film to him and receive his blessings and encouragement was deeply meaningful for all of us. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has been made with immense faith and sincerity, and we hope audiences receive it with the same love with which we have made it.”

Producer Prakash Mahobiya said, “This film has been a journey of faith, commitment and the collective effort of a large team. We are grateful to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji for taking the time to meet our young artistes, unveil the new poster and encourage the entire team ahead of the release. His words and blessings mean a great deal to us as we prepare to take Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha to audiences on 25 September.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

During their visit to Chandigarh, the team also met Haryana Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar. He appreciated the team’s efforts, encouraged the artistes and makers, and conveyed his best wishes for the film and its theatrical release.

Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha and its songs were shot simultaneously in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi rather than being dubbed from one language into the other. The makers filmed important sequences across the real landscapes of Chitrakoot in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, including portions depicting Shri Ram’s vanvaas and his meeting with Bharat. The production chose to shoot at actual locations instead of recreating these settings through VFX sets.

Presented by AJ Film’s Entertainment World and Ajay Kanojiya, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela. Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Moni Sen serve as co-producers. It is a Mahobiya Films Production.

Music forms an important part of the film’s campaign. Its soundtrack brings together singers including Kailash Kher, Javed Ali and Farhad Bhiwandiwala, among several others. The first two songs, ‘Siya Ram’ and ‘Ram Ji Ki Sena’, have already been released, with more songs from the film set to follow.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha will release in cinemas in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha song ‘Siya Ram’ out: Javed Ali calls the track a “prayer”

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