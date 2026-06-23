The much-awaited trailer of Mahaprabhu Jagannath was unveiled by Shri Indresh Ji Upadhyaya Maharaj during his Bhagwad Katha in Cuttack, Odisha, amidst thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate the spirit of Jagannath Bhakti.

Trailer of Mahaprabhu Jagannath launched by Shri Indresh Ji Upadhayaya Maharaj in Cuttack; watch

The unveiling marked a unique moment where spirituality and storytelling came together, as devotees witnessed the first glimpse of a film inspired by the teachings, culture, and devotion associated with Mahaprabhu Jagannath. The launch was met with enthusiastic applause and emotional responses from devotees, many of whom connected deeply with the film's message of faith, humility, and devotion.

Produced by ELE Animations, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the first theatrical feature from the studio's ambitious Sanatan Universe, an initiative focused on bringing India's spiritual heritage, mythology, and timeless values to newer generations through high-quality animation and storytelling.

The newly released trailer introduces audiences to Balram, a young devotee whose innocent faith and unconditional devotion become the emotional heart of the story. Alongside his divine companion Jagan, Balram embarks on an extraordinary journey that explores the eternal battle between ego and devotion. Set across celestial realms, mystical worlds, and unseen dimensions, the film promises a visually rich experience while delivering a powerful message that true devotion remains the greatest force in the universe.

Speaking during the launch, Shri Indresh Ji Upadhyaya Maharaj congratulated the team and appreciated their efforts to introduce children to the values and teachings of Jagannath Ji through animation. “Aap sabhi ko bahut bahut badhai. Aaj ke samay mein bachchon ko apni sanskriti, apne devon aur apni parampara se jodne ki bahut avashyakta hai. Mahaprabhu Jagannath ke madhyam se inhone ek bahut sundar prayas kiya hai. Yeh sirf ek film nahin hai, balki aane wali peedhi ko bhakti aur sanskar se jodne ka madhyam hai. Main sabhi parivaron aur bachchon ko is film ko dekhne ka aamantran deta hoon.”

The trailer was launched publicly during the Katha and remains available for audiences everywhere to watch, experience, and share. The makers have not placed any exclusive restrictions around the trailer and hope it reaches devotees, families, and animation lovers across the country.

Adding to the excitement, the makers also announced a special animated version of ‘Jagannath Chaka Nayan’, the widely loved devotional bhajan associated with Shri Indresh Ji Upadhyaya Maharaj. The song has become a cherished part of Jagannath devotion for countless devotees and will now be reimagined through the visual world of Mahaprabhu Jagannath. The animated rendition aims to introduce the timeless essence of the bhajan to younger audiences while creating a unique devotional experience for viewers.

Speaking about the launch, producer Durga Prasad Dalai said, “For us, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is a heartfelt offering at the feet of Prabhu Jagannath. We have grown up listening to these stories, songs, and teachings, and our effort has been to present them in a format that today's generation can connect with. Having the trailer unveiled by Pujya Shri Indresh Ji Upadhyaya Maharaj amidst thousands of devotees was truly a blessing. We hope the film becomes a bridge between generations and inspires families to reconnect with the values of faith, humility, compassion, and devotion.”

The film builds upon the success of the Jay Jagannath animated series, which has amassed more than one billion views across television and digital platforms. Expanding that beloved universe into a theatrical experience, Mahaprabhu Jagannath brings together mythology, fantasy, philosophy, devotion, and family entertainment on an unprecedented scale.

Following the successful release of its music album featuring tracks such as ‘Hey Prabhu Jagannath’, ‘Ahe Nila Saila’, ‘Jay Jagannath’, and ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’, the trailer offers audiences a deeper look into the emotional and spiritual world that awaits them on the big screen.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on July 10, 2026.

Also Read: Mahaprabhu Jagannath release date announced as July 10; team seeks blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at The Art of Living Ashram in Bangalore

More Pages: Mahaprabhu Jagannath Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.