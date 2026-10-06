Dia Mirza Rekhi on choosing roles with purpose and why action must follow advocacy: “Just speaking up about things is not enough, it should follow through with action”

Twenty-five years after making her acting debut, Dia Mirza Rekhi continues to choose projects based on the purpose behind the story rather than simply the size of her role. Having worked across mainstream cinema, production and socially conscious projects, the actor said she now considers the larger reason behind a project before deciding to be part of it.

Dia Mirza Rekhi on choosing roles with purpose and why action must follow advocacy: “Just speaking up about things is not enough, it should follow through with action”

Speaking about her approach to work with Hindustan Times, Dia said, "Why is this story being told, and what impact is it going to have?" She added that the questions surrounding a character are equally important to her. “Those answers matter to me more than ever. And then, of course, it extends itself to: Why does the character matter, and what can this character contribute?”

The response to her latest show, Operation Safed Sagar, has further reinforced this approach. The military war drama received a positive response, and Dia said she appreciated the manner in which the story was developed and presented. She highlighted the research, writing, shooting and execution involved in bringing the project together.

"There was something so unhurried about the way this story was approached," she said. For Dia, the importance of a role is not determined by its screen time. “It's not about length, but really about depth.”

Her sense of purpose also extends to her work outside acting. Dia has been vocal about environmental concerns and believes conversations around climate change need to be connected to their impact on everyday life. "We are dealing with a triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss." At the same time, she remains hopeful about the possibility of change. "I'm an optimist. I would like to believe we care enough about our own survival to do better - and, hopefully, a lot more of it."

The actor also stressed that advocacy needs to translate into action. "Just speaking up is not enough." She said her activism has consistently come from a place of love, which has helped her deal with criticism. "I have always responded from a place of love, so the hate has never bothered me."

Her work on issues concerning women, children and the environment has also been an important part of her public life. As a UN SDG Advocate and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, Dia has spoken about women's participation in decision-making, climate leadership and representation. Through her association with Save the Children, she has also advocated for the rights and wellbeing of vulnerable children.

Her outlook extends to fashion as well. After spending 25 years in the public eye, Dia said she has never viewed fashion simply through the lens of changing trends. "For me. fashion has never been about what is in trend. It's always been about seeking stories." She is drawn to handwoven textiles, traditional crafts, artisans and the communities behind them.

She traces this interest back to her mother's wardrobe, where clothes often carried a connection to history and heritage. She recalled every piece having “a powerful, beautiful story of our legacy, of our history, of many centuries of inheritance.”

Among her most valued possessions is her great-grandmother's saree, which she estimates to be at least 300 years old. Dia has worn the saree before and plans to wear it again, reflecting her continued interest in preserving stories and traditions while remaining engaged with the present.

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