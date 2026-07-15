First-time filmmaker Kunal Avanti has opened up about how actor John Abraham came on board as the presenter of Test Subject V, revealing that the collaboration began with a simple PowerPoint presentation and an opportunity arranged through a mutual contact.

Kunal Avanti recalls how John Abraham backed Test Subject V after a PowerPoint pitch

The hybrid docu-feature, created and produced by Avanti and directed by Sol Kohli, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 18. The film follows an ordinary Indian man who embarks on a personal experiment that gradually evolves into a broader exploration of fitness, compassion and long-held beliefs. Avanti also plays the lead in the project.

Speaking about his first meeting with John Abraham, Avanti said the actor patiently listened to his vision despite him being a newcomer. "I reached out to him through a friend of a friend. He was shooting at the time, so I had to wait. But when he met me, he gave me all his time. He was absolutely humble, respectful and listened with an open heart."

A PowerPoint presentation that made a difference

Avanti said he presented the entire project through a PowerPoint presentation, explaining why he believed the film aligned with Abraham's interest in fitness and compassionate living: "I told him I wanted him to present this film that I had been working on. I'm a first-time filmmaker, and it's a very special project because it has to do with compassion and fitness, both things that align with his personal values."

According to Avanti, the presentation resonated with the actor. He explained, "He saw something in it. He said he loved it and that he wanted to do this with me. The rest is history."

'There would be no Test Subject V without John Abraham'

The filmmaker said Abraham's involvement extended beyond presenting the film. He credited the actor for offering guidance throughout the project's development: "There would be no Test Subject V without John Abraham."

Avanti added that Abraham supported him in several ways during the filmmaking process: "Whether it was guiding my training, connecting me with the right people or opening doors, John has been a godsend."

Reflecting on the experience, he said what stood out most was Abraham's willingness to support a filmmaker with no industry background: "I don't know anyone else who would do this for a stranger, for a nobody in the industry, just because he believed in the message and believed it could create a positive impact. He just said yes. It was the best day for our project."

Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Test Subject V has been developed with contributions from members of the creative teams behind documentaries such as The Game Changers, Seaspiracy, Cowspiracy, and What the Health. The film begins streaming on JioHotstar on July 18.

Also Read: Test Subject V OTT release: John Abraham’s docu-feature to stream on JioHotstar from July 18

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.