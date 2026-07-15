There are some casting choices that completely reshape the way audiences look at an actor. Prime Video’s Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya promises exactly that with Kay Kay Menon stepping into one of the most unexpected roles of his career. For years, Menon has built a formidable reputation playing intense, layered, and morally complex characters. But in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, he trades intensity for warmth, wit, and wonderfully understated comedy as Gyaneshwar Tripathi, the laid-back headmaster of a delightfully dysfunctional school.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya director Himank Gaur on casting Kay Kay Menon, “We have never really seen him do comedy like this before”

While the series celebrates the innocence, chaos, and camaraderie of school life, one of its biggest surprises is seeing Kay Kay Menon play a comic role like never before. For director Himank Gaur, this wasn’t a gamble. Ahead of the show’s global premiere, Gaur got candid about his conscious creative decision to cast one of India’s finest actors in a role that would reveal an entirely different side of his craft.

Opening up about the thought process behind casting Kay Kay Menon in a role so unlike anything audiences have associated him with, Himank Gaur shared, “I've always loved the idea of anti-casting because it challenges both the actor and the audience. We've known Kay Kay Menon sir as one of the finest performers of our time, but we've never really seen him do comedy like this before. He’s shown glimpses of it over the years, but I always felt that side of him hadn't been fully explored. The moment we narrated the concept of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya to him, he immediately said, ‘I want to do this,’ and that gave us immense confidence. When you have an actor of his calibre, you know he'll bring honesty and conviction to any genre. Watching him embrace comedy with the same sincerity that he brings to intense roles has been one of the most rewarding parts of making this series.”

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a lighthearted Prime Original series that explores universal themes of hope, resilience, and community as an unlikely headmaster rallies his staff to transform the institution despite everyday challenges, limited resources, and impossible odds. Directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures, the seven-episode comedy-drama is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava.

Led by the versatile Kay Kay Menon, the series also stars Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in lead roles. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide from July 24.

Also Read: Prime Video releases Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya trailer starring Kay Kay Menon, series premieres July 24

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