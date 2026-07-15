Anurag Kashyap claims CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had not watched Satluj before objecting to it and says the film was withdrawn without clear reasons.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has made fresh claims about the controversy surrounding Honey Trehan's Satluj, alleging that CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi had objected to the film without watching it. Kashyap, who has been vocal in his support for the film, said the decision to halt its release appeared to have been taken without any clear explanation.

‘CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had objections without watching Satluj,’ claims Anurag Kashyap

Speaking on comedian Kunal Kamra's YouTube channel, Kashyap said his understanding of the matter came from conversations with Trehan, whose film has been embroiled in a prolonged censorship battle. He explained, "Honey says Prasoon Joshi had objections with the film. He hadn't seen the film. I know, in other cases also, the chairman doesn't see the film."

"The film has been arbitrarily withdrawn"

Kashyap went on to elaborate how, according to him, decisions can sometimes be made based on reports submitted by members of the CBFC's Examining Committee: "On the basis of that report, an arbitrary decision can be made. So, the film has been arbitrarily withdrawn. When I last spoke to Honey, he hasn't been given any clear reasons."

Trehan had earlier told The Indian Express that neither he nor the producers received any direct communication regarding the decision. According to earlier reports, when the film was still titled Punjab '95, the CBFC had sought 127 cuts, including the removal of references to Punjab. The makers also alleged they were pressured to withdraw their legal challenge against the certification body.

Kashyap questions the objection

Having watched the film himself, Kashyap said he did not understand the basis for the objections: "When I watched Satluj, I found no problem. Why would the government object, because it's from Congress' time."

Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings and illegal cremations in Punjab during the 1990s. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role and has faced multiple hurdles over the past three years before being removed from ZEE5 within days of its release earlier this month.

Neither the CBFC nor Prasoon Joshi has publicly responded to Kashyap's latest claims at the time of writing.

Also Read: Government sources explain why Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj was removed from Zee5: Report

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