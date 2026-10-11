In May 2026, producer Vashu Bhagnani filed a case in Katihar, Bihar, over the alleged unauthorized use of songs from his films. The issue erupted with the recreated versions of ‘Chunari Chunari’ and ‘Ishq Sona Hai’. Vashu Bhagnani argued that these tracks are from his film Biwi No 1 (1999) and that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (2026) didn’t have the right to use them. Meanwhile, Tips, which produced the Varun Dhawan-starrer, made it clear that they have all the rights to use the songs. Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani didn’t talk much on this issue. But now they finally broke their silence during their interview with Komal Nahta.

Kumar Taurani BREAKS silence on Vashu Bhagnani legal battle; reveals fallout after decades-old friendship: “Abhi thodi doori hai”; questions, “He filed case in a court located 200-300 kms from Patna. Wahaan jaane ki kya zaroorat hai aapko?”

The brothers were asked about the feud between producers and music companies over remixes and recreations. Kumar Taurani reasoned that the producers’ argument that they should get some royalty from recreated versions doesn’t hold water. He said, “Aapne paise leke mujhe maal de diya. Toh ab kiska maal hua? Suppose I buy an M F Husain painting for Rs. 1 crore. Tomorrow, I have the freedom to sell it off for Rs. 2 crores or even give it for hire. That is, someone can display the painting at their venue and I can charge Rs. 25 lakhs a month for the same. I paid the full amount to buy the rights and signed the contract. Then, why the objection?”

When asked about Vashu Bhagnani, he replied, “He gave a lot of interviews while we maintained silence. Firstly, these contracts were signed 20-25 years ago. All these years, he never raised any objections. Secondly, all our contracts clearly state that in the event of any legal dispute, Mumbai will be the jurisdiction. Yet, he filed the case in faraway Bihar, that too in a court located 200-300 kms from Patna. Wahaan jaane ki kya zaroorat hai aapko? Thankfully, by God’s grace, we got relief from the High Court and Supreme Court. Now, everybody has told him to go and fight the case in Mumbai if he has any grievance.”

He added, “We shared such a long-standing relationship with Vashu. We were the ones who brought him into the industry, and we made our first films together. Later, when he expressed his desire to produce films independently, we were more than happy to support him. We told him, ‘Akele banao, aage badho’.”

Are Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani still on talking terms with Vashu Bhagnani after this episode? Kumar replied, “No. Abhi thodi doori hai. What to do? If he had a grievance, he could have come and spoken to us.”

Kumar also revealed that Vashu Bhagnani had acknowledged Tips as the rights holder of certain songs just a few years ago, only to change his stance during the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai row. He explained, “He made a film called Coolie No 1 (2020), which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video. It featured two songs from the original film of the same name. We were among the producers of the original film and also held its music rights. He told us that he wanted to use those two songs and asked us to work out a deal. We agreed.”

Also Read: Kumar Taurani reveals Tips LOST money on Ek Rishtaa after Suneel Darshan preponed release: “The music was just picking up”

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