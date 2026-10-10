The trade analyst revealed that only two films earned a standing ovation from him this year, and singles out the quiet confidence behind Devgn's few dialogues.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh does not give standing ovations easily. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that he rose from his seat and applauded during a preview screening of Drishyam The Conclusion, the third instalment of Ajay Devgn's hit franchise. He also explained what moved him, and his praise goes beyond the film to a specific choice by its lead actor: Devgn's willingness to say very little.

EXCLUSIVE: Taran Adarsh gave Drishyam The Conclusion a standing ovation, calls Ajay Devgn a “secure actor” for letting Jaideep Ahlawat own the scene

A standing ovation, only the second this year

Adarsh said the latest film stands out in a series he has followed closely. "I really liked the first part of Drishyam. I loved the second part. And when I watched the third part, I actually— I have given two films a standing ovation this year. One was Dhurandhar, and the other was Drishyam. Especially the sequence after the interval. I just got up from my chair."

He added that he shared his reaction with the actor himself. "I was in the preview theatre, and I gave it a standing ovation. I told Ajay that I had given his film a standing ovation. I enjoyed that scene so much, and I loved the film overall as well. But if you look at it, this is a very, very good franchise. It is the kind of film you can watch with your family because it is a family story.

"What is surprising is the tremendous business this film is doing despite having no songs. There is no action in the film, and there is no elaborate dialogue-baazi either. Ajay Devgn has very few dialogues in the film. He conveys so much through his eyes and facial expressions. And that is the film's victory. He could have chosen to," he stated.

The 15-minute sequence that won him over

Adarsh pointed to a pre-interval sequence in which Jaideep Ahlawat's character visits Devgn's home and speaks at length. "If you have watched the film, before the interval, there is a sequence of about 15 minutes when Jaideep Ahlawat arrives at Ajay's house. They are discussing his daughter's marriage proposal, and Jaideep keeps talking and talking. I was thinking about it, and I even told Ajay— I said, "You haven't said anything." Then, at the interval point, when you finally respond to him, that is the film's victory."

For Adarsh, the restraint says something about Devgn as a performer. "It shows how secure an actor Ajay Devgn is. He could have told Abhishek Pathak, the director, to add one or two dialogues for him. He could even have told Kumar Mangat ji, "I should have some good dialogues. You aren't making me say anything!" But he lets Jaideep Ahlawat do all the talking, and when he delivers that one dialogue at the end, it is remarkable. Hello to Ajay Devgn."

He summed it up simply: "It's a secure actor. Absolutely. I mean, hats off to Ajay Devgn." Adarsh believes the confidence came from the actor's trust in his own craft. "He had so much confidence in his talent. He did not think that the other actor would eat up the scene or that something might happen that would make people call the other person a scene-stealer. Or he did not worry that people would say Ajay Devgn had been completely sidelined."

The casting of Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj

Adarsh also appreciated the addition of Jaideep Ahlawat. He said, "When the controversy around Akshaye Khanna happened, Kumar ji had explained the details to me. But anyway, that is beside the point. At the time, he told me that Jaideep and Prakash Raj would both be part of the film."

He explained why the casting matters to the franchise. "Jaideep is a very fine actor. I have said this before as well. I think that when you cast someone opposite Ajay Devgn, especially when you are replacing Akshaye Khanna, the audience also expects a worthy contest. There should be two equally formidable actors. Otherwise, the audience does not enjoy the confrontation. In this franchise, the responsibility largely rests on how these characters face off against each other."

Praise for the ensemble

Adarsh closed with a nod to the wider cast. "Tabu is an excellent actress, and this time too, the film begins with her. Every actor has contributed. Prakash Raj appears after the interval, and that scene outside the courtroom, when he takes a selfie— Oh my God! Just think about it - every scene has been carefully put together. What a brilliant film! What a brilliant film!"

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 400 crore mark globally, collects Rs. 402.91 crore

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