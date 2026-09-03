EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she chose to work with Meghna Gulzar: “I think Meghna is very sure of what she wants”

Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about her approach to choosing films and explained why working with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar appealed to her at this stage of her career. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kareena discussed her first meeting with Gulzar, the process of reading the script and what ultimately convinced her to come on board.

EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she chose to work with Meghna Gulzar: “I think Meghna is very sure of what she wants”

When asked whether she preferred listening to a narration or reading a script herself before committing to a project, Kareena said she was comfortable with both. She explained that in the case of Gulzar’s film, both of them read the script before moving ahead.

Kareena said her decision was also influenced by her admiration for Gulzar’s previous work. She recalled watching films such as Talvar, Raazi and Sam Bahadur and said she had been keen to collaborate with the filmmaker.

“I wanted to work with her. I’ve been watching Talvar, Raazi, Sam, all her films. So I was just like, I want to do something because I think I was also at a stage where I was looking to work with just a good, solid director, somebody who’s sure, and somebody like Magna, who I think is very sure of what she wants,” Kareena said.

The actor also reflected on the kind of advice she had frequently encountered in the film industry. She said she had become tired of projects being promoted primarily around their entertainment value or potential to succeed at the box office.

Referring to Gulzar’s comments about not chasing money, Kareena said, “I’m not going to chase money. I’m not going to chase the fact that, you know, that kind of thing.” She added, “I was a bit tired of that also.”

Kareena further questioned the industry's focus on commercial expectations, saying, “Because I have done a bit of films like that, and everybody says that, ‘Oh, this is amazing. This will be amazing, like comedy entertainment.’”

She noted that while people often offered advice, what mattered to her was finding strong scripts and directors. “So I’m like, but where are the directors and where are the scripts? Nobody talks about that,” she said.

Kareena added that meeting Gulzar gave her confidence because the filmmaker spoke about the script and the characters, making her feel that the project was in capable hands. “You know that you’re in good hands, and something that will shine through,” she said.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on breaking out of boxes and choosing films; says, “I want to be working and look amazing and do those parts even when I’m 75”

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