Following her recent appearance in an archival Dior gown at her wedding reception, Kritika Kamra has once again looked to fashion history for inspiration. At a recent event in Mumbai, the actor wore an archival Gianni Versace runway piece from the designer’s Fall/Winter 1992 collection, famously known as the ‘Miss S&M’ or Bondage collection.

Kritika Kamra revisits Gianni Versace’s ’90s rebellion in Archival runway look

The outfit was also a fitting choice for the theme of the event she attended. The collection remains among Versace’s most provocative and unconventional works, with the designer drawing on themes of rebellion, sexuality and subversion and translating them into high fashion.

Kritika gave the vintage piece a contemporary touch, carrying the look with confidence while staying true to its original character. With her background in fashion and continued interest in the craft, the actor has often shown an appreciation for the thought and history behind the clothes she chooses, rather than simply following current trends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

Her latest Versace appearance marks her second archival fashion moment in recent weeks, following her Dior gown. Through these choices, Kritika continues to explore archival fashion as more than a nod to nostalgia, using significant pieces from fashion history to connect past styles with the present.

Her approach also highlights the growing interest in archival fashion, where iconic designs from earlier eras are being revisited and styled for contemporary occasions.

Also Read : Kritika Kamra to begin work on her next following Matka King; to headline Pushaan Mukherjee’s feature film

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