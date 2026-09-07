Esha Gupta stepped out in Mumbai to participate in the Krishna Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations in Borivali. The actress, known for her appearances in films such as Jannat 2, opted for a traditional ethnic look for the festive occasion, moving away from her usual western-style outfits.

Esha Gupta embraces traditional look for Janmashtami celebrations; see pics

Esha later shared glimpses of her festive look on social media. Posting pictures from the celebrations, she captioned them “जन्माष्टमी Look” and tagged the styling partners associated with her outfit and jewellery.

Esha wore an elegant traditional ensemble curated by designer Anjana Bohra and accessorised her look with statement jewellery from Kakun Fine Jewellery. Her new chic haircut also caught the attention of the paparazzi as she attended the celebrations. Her festive appearance quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans describing her as a “Laal Pari.”

Apart from sharing pictures, Esha also spoke to the media about her experience of celebrating festivals in Maharashtra. The actress, who moved to the state more than 14 years ago, spoke about the enthusiasm with which people celebrate festivals and traditions across the region.

In a video from the celebrations, Esha said, “First of all, Jai Shree Krishna to everyone. Ever since I shifted to Maharashtra 14 years ago, I have seen the passion and love that people in Maharashtra have for celebrating festivals and traditions. I think that is when I developed a lot of love for the festival of Ganpati. We also bring Ganpati home and celebrate the festival.”

She added, “Also, Dahi Handi is not celebrated in the same way in Delhi or North India. We have great faith in Krishna Ji and Radha Ji, so whenever we attend such festivals and functions, like the one organised here by Prakash Dada, it feels really wonderful. It is especially heartwarming to see the youth coming together and participating with so much enthusiasm. Seeing everyone celebrate together makes me very happy. Thank you. Jai Maharashtra! Thank you.”

Esha’s participation added a Bollywood presence to the festive celebrations, while her comments highlighted her appreciation for Maharashtra’s cultural traditions and the community spirit surrounding its festivals.

Also Read : Dhamaal 4 Box Office Prediction: Film heads towards a lifetime collection of Rs. 165 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.