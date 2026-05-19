Following the success of Matka King, actress Kritika Kamra has officially locked her next feature film, marking her first project announcement following the show which is now announced for a second season by Prime Video India. The actress is set to headline director Pushaan Mukherjee’s upcoming drama, currently carrying the working title Dumbbell, with shooting scheduled to commence in June.

Kritika Kamra to begin work on her next following Matka King; to headline Pushaan Mukherjee’s feature film

Positioned as Kritika’s next major creative step, the film is expected to showcase the actress in a distinctly new space, further strengthening her reputation for choosing layered, performance-driven projects. While the makers are maintaining confidentiality around the storyline, industry sources confirm that Dumbbell is being mounted as a drama, with Kritika taking on a role that is both physically and emotionally demanding and creatively refreshing.

According to sources close to the project, Kritika has already begun preparations ahead of the June shoot schedule. A source shared, “Kritika was immediately drawn to the world of the film because of how different it is from her previous work. As a drama, the film gives her immense scope as a performer, and she has already started prep to fully immerse herself in the character before cameras roll next month.”

With principal photography set to begin in June, Dumbbell marks the beginning of a significant new phase for Kritika Kamra, as she continues to build a career defined by thoughtful choices and compelling narratives.

Also Read: Kritika Kamra on her character Gulrukh in Matka King, “She comes from a space of power, yet she feels powerless”

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