The Infinity Range takes its name from its signature detail.

Lavie, one of India's leading accessories brands, introduced the Infinity Range in collaboration with actor Krystle D’Souza. Designed for summer with a palette of soft pastels, the brand leads its range with a light pink woven tote that brings together considered craft and everyday ease, fronted by actor Krystle D'Souza in campaign imagery.

Lavie unveils the Infinity Range, fronted by Krystle D’Souza

The Infinity Range takes its name from its signature detail, a metallic gold Infinity fitting set against an intricately woven texture, lending the silhouette a refined, polished finish. Dual top handles, engineered with an optimized drop length, are designed for effortless, comfortable carrying, while the bag's structured build holds its shape throughout a full day of use without sacrificing ease.

Built with versatility at its core, the range speaks to both teenagers and adults, moving fluidly between casual outings and more polished occasions. It reflects Lavie's continuing design philosophy: modern, wearable style rooted in everyday practicality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

Krystle D'Souza fronted the campaign shoot for the Infinity Range and shared the collection with her audience via a dedicated social media post on July 4.

On the work front, Krystle was last seen in the hit song ‘Shararat’ from the blockbuster Dhurandhar (2025). She also appeared in the Amazon MX Player web series First Copy in the same year.

Also Read: Dhurandhar: Krystle D’Souza recalls ‘Shararat’ song launch moment with Ranveer Singh; says, “That’s why he’s a superstar”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.