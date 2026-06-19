Actor Kriti Sanon recently offered a candid glimpse into her daily life during a conversation with Tweak India. From her go-to morning beverage and skincare essentials to her social media habits and relationship with sister Nupur Sanon, the actress shared several personal details that resonated with fans. Kriti's responses revealed a mix of practical routines, beauty preferences, and simple moments that help her unwind.

Kriti Sanon reveals her morning rituals, beauty obsessions and sisterly bond: “I feel like I have blush blindness”

Ghee coffee is Kriti Sanon’a preferred morning booster

When asked about her morning pick-me-up, Kriti did not hesitate to reveal her favourite beverage. “Ghee coffee, that's what wakes me up,” she said.

The actress also spoke about a skincare product she enjoys using on relaxed mornings. “I like using the Iced Tunk face mask because it really wakes me up,” she shared, highlighting how skincare forms a small but important part of her morning routine.

Family conversations make Kriti Sanon’s mornings special

Beyond coffee and skincare, Kriti values quality time with her family. The actress revealed that one of her favourite parts of the day is spending time outdoors with her loved ones. “Me, my sister, my parents, my dogs, we all like really sitting outside in the outdoor area,” she said.

She further explained that these gatherings often turn into lively catch-up sessions. “That's like the time where we just have conversations and talk about, you know, how the week has been, what is the new gossip, is there anything that you've not updated me on. I love that time.”

On raiding sister Nupur Sanon's wardrobe

Kriti also admitted that borrowing clothes from her sister's wardrobe is not uncommon. “A lot of the times I do raid her wardrobe,” she said.

However, she pointed out that their fashion preferences are quite different. “Actually, we both have such different personalities. I'm someone who'll end up going for shopping and I'll shop only basics. She's someone who has a very quirky sense of style.”

Kriti Sanon’s current beauty obsession? Blush

Speaking about beauty trends, Kriti revealed that blush is currently her favourite makeup product. “The Sunkiss blush is something that I'm obsessed with and I feel like I have blush blindness,” she joked. Explaining why she enjoys using it, the actress added, “Like it just gives a little more life to your face. I love that.”

She even admitted that if she had to pick just one beauty product to carry with her, blush would be her choice. “If I have to take one product and just leave, I would probably use blush everywhere including my lips.”

The habit Kriti Sanon wishes she could quit

While discussing her morning routine, Kriti acknowledged one habit she would like to eliminate. “Checking my phone the first thing in the morning. Oh my god, it's such a bad habit,” she admitted.

The actress also offered a piece of advice that she believes people should follow. “You know that it's wrong. At least for 45 minutes, do not check your phone.”

As for her social media feed, Kriti revealed that it is filled with content that reflects her interests. “There's a lot of skincare videos that pop up. There's a lot of food videos because I love food.”

She also confessed to enjoying wholesome content featuring animals and children. “There are videos which are like dog plus baby. Oh my god, they are adorable.”

On the professional front, Kriti’s latest project, Cocktail 2, has arrived in theaters today, June 19.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon on choosing to play Ally after the intensity of Mukti, “I think I was missing a film like this”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.