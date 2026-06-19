Filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Rajesh Mapuskar and Rohit Vaid are among the early creative collaborators exploring Agentic Canvas, a new AI-native storytelling platform launched in Mumbai by Collective Artists Network’s Galleri5 AI Studio. The platform was unveiled on June 18, 2026.

Hansal Mehta, Rajesh Mapuskar and Rohit Vaid explore AI-powered storytelling with Galleri5’s new Agentic Canvas

Agentic Canvas brings together 12 specialised AI agents that collaborate across storytelling, writing, cinematography, art direction, world-building, critique and production planning. The platform is designed to help creators move from concept to execution.

Mehta, Mapuskar and Vaid have used the platform to explore world-building, narrative development and visual storytelling. Their involvement reflects a collaborative approach in which technology serves as an enabler, helping creators imagine, build and scale stories.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, said, “Every generation gets a new creative medium that changes how stories are told. We believe agentic AI is that medium for our generation. Beyond the automation, Agentic Canvas gives creators access to an entire creative team of AI specialists that can help develop ideas, explore possibilities and accelerate execution, while leaving creative judgment exactly where it belongs: with the storyteller. The future of entertainment will be shaped by those who learn to collaborate with these new creative tools, and that’s the future we’re building towards.”

Rahul Regulapati, CEO of Galleri5 and Partner at Collective Artists Network, said, “Most AI tools make creators do the work of being prompt engineers. We think that’s backwards. A creator shouldn’t have to think like a model. The model should learn to think like a creator. Agentic Canvas brings together specialised AI writers, directors, cinematographers, art directors and critics that work together behind the scenes. The result is faster production, lower costs and significantly more creative exploration because creators can test ten ideas instead of one. Our goal is simple: help people create things they otherwise would never have had the time, budget or team to make.”

Agentic Canvas is an expansion of Galleri5 AI Studio, built on Galleri5’s experience developing AI-native productions with Indian storytellers. The platform is already in use across films, television projects, branded content and digital experiences.

Also Read: Collective Studios’ Historyverse announces Vikram Betal, an AI powered show reimagining India’s storytelling tradition

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