‘Qeher’ from Dhamaal 4 out: Guru Randhawa provides a dose of fun with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi

After the trailer and the recently released high-energy track ‘Chatni’, the makers of Dhamaal 4 have now dropped another new song, ‘Qeher’. Adding four times the fun, the song takes everyone on an electrifying musical ride packed with energy and entertainment.

‘Qeher’ from Dhamaal 4 out: Guru Randhawa provides a dose of fun with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi

The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, with catchy lyrics and music by Gill Machrai, Rony Ajnali, and Guru Randhawa. Music Produced and Arranged by Sanjoy, the track takes audiences on an entertaining ride as it showcases the Dhamaal boys soaking in Guru fever, looking their quirky best, and creating absolute madness with their infectious hook step, choreographed by Piyush and Shazia. The song features actress Ketika Sharma in a special appearance.

Promising a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, Dhamaal 4 brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Dhamaal 4 releases in cinemas on July 10, 2026.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 trailer launch: Ravi Kishan BREAKS silence to his Bhojpuri film Dhurandhar going viral: “Its producers and right holders have suddenly become crorepatis!”

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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