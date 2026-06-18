Kriti Sanon on choosing to play Ally after the intensity of Mukti, “I think I was missing a film like this”

Actor Kriti Sanon has spoken about what drew her to the role of Ally in Cocktail 2, saying she was looking for a character far removed from the intensity of her character Mukti from Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein.

Kriti Sanon on choosing to play Ally after the intensity of Mukti, “I think I was missing a film like this”

Sanon made the remarks at the song launch event for Cocktail 2.

She said, “When I heard the story of Cocktail 2, I just found it so different and so relevant and so fun. And all these three characters were so well written and they had their own graph and they were just fresh. And I think I was missing a film like this. I think I’ve seen so much of intensity and action and all of that. I wanted to see a fresh young film with just messy characters like we all are in life. I felt Ally was just so away from me as a person and so refreshing and so unhinged and liberated that I was just very drawn to her. I’m just so glad that I could play her.”

Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 19, 2026.

Read Also : One city, two friends: Rashmika Mandanna to show Kriti Sanon the real Bengaluru amidst Cocktail 2 promotions

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

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