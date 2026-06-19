The actress reflects on her journey as Ally and thanks her co-stars, filmmakers, and crew amid glowing reviews for her performance in the much-awaited romantic drama.

As Cocktail 2 released in cinemas, Kriti Sanon marked the occasion with an emotional social media post dedicated to her character Ally and the team behind the film. The actress, who has been receiving praise from audiences and critics alike for her performance, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the shoot and opened up about the special place the character will always hold in her heart.

Kriti Sanon pens emotional note as Cocktail 2 hits theatres: “Ally is always gonna be close to my heart”

Early reactions to Cocktail 2 have highlighted Kriti’s portrayal of Ally as one of the film’s standout elements. Viewers have particularly appreciated the depth, vulnerability, charm, and emotional range she brings to the role, with many describing it as one of the finest performances of her career.

Sharing her thoughts on the film’s release day, Kriti wrote, “Need all the love and hugs because Fin-Ally its Cocktail2 Day!! Ally, Kunal and Diya are yours.. I hope you love them, feel their hearts and cherish them as much as we have!! @homster i have loved being your Ally.. thank you for trusting me and giving me wings to fly beyond what I thought i could with this one! She’s always gonna be close to my heart.. love you always!”

The actress also expressed her gratitude towards producer Dinesh Vijan, crediting him for consistently pushing her as an actor and entrusting her with memorable characters over the years. “#Dinoo I cannot thank you enough for always pushing me and challenging me & giving me some of my most special characters.. Mimi, Anika, Sifra, and now Ally! Ally is probably the most colourful radiant one & I’ve absolutely loved being her.. thank you for believing in me even more than I do! @shahidkapoor @rashmika_mandanna I’m already missing you guys.. thank you for making this journey so beautiful & giving me the best memories for life!! Love you guys!!,” she added.

Kriti also reserved special praise for filmmaker Luv Ranjan and cinematographer Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, acknowledging their contributions to the film. She further shared, “Luv Ranjan i fell in love with the film instantly when you narrated! The characters, the humour, the graph, the story and what it says at the end.. you’ve made the perfect cocktail of all emotions and made it so today yet so rooted! @santha_dop you are so damn talented my friend! The way you have captured every frame is absolutely magical!”

Concluding it, Kriti thanked the entire cast and crew for their dedication and efforts in bringing the film to life. “My incredible team @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial There is no way I could have been Ally without you guys! Best team ever! @abhishekkapur20, @pvijan, @sharadakarki, Vineeta, the direction team, production team & the whole crew !! Thank you for going against all odds and giving this film everything!!! Ciao my Bellas! Love, Ally,” she stated in the note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)



With Cocktail 2 beginning its theatrical run and audiences embracing Ally’s journey, Kriti Sanon’s performance is already emerging as one of the most talked-about aspects of the film, further strengthening her reputation for balancing commercial entertainers with impactful character-driven roles.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon reveals her morning rituals, beauty obsessions and sisterly bond: “I feel like I have blush blindness”

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