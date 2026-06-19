As anticipation for Alpha continues to soar, Alia Bhatt has opened up about her experience of working with Bobby Deol in the much-awaited spy thriller. The actress had nothing but admiration for her co-star, praising not only his screen presence but also his humility and natural approach to acting.

Alia Bhatt showers praise on Alpha co-star Bobby Deol; says, “Aren’t we all enjoying this new Bobby Deol?”

Bobby Deol has been enjoying a remarkable resurgence in his career over the past few years. Following his impactful performance in Animal, the actor has continued to win audiences over with a series of acclaimed roles. In Alpha, Bobby is set to take on another powerful character, going head-to-head with Alia Bhatt in what promises to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Speaking about Bobby, Alia described him as a ‘gentle giant’ and revealed how impressed she was by his effortless performances on set. She said, “I call Bobby Deol a gentle giant because he is a so overpowering on screen as a persona but has the most gentle soul. When we were doing our scenes together, I realised that he could do something that’s so unassumingly brilliant that even he was oblivious to his craft. That’s how good he is! It didn’t feel like he was ever trying to act. He is a natural.”

The actress went on to share an anecdote from the sets of Alpha, recalling how Bobby himself would often be unaware of the impact of his performances. “The director will come and say, Bobby sir, what a shot! And he would say I have no idea what I did and then Shiv would go.. no sir, it was outstanding! And Bobby sir ka reaction will be ‘Haan achha? I don’t know what I did. Ok then. Do u need to give another take?’ He used to say this because he doesn't know how to do the same thing again. It's that brilliant. He is so in the moment,” she added.

In Alpha, Bobby Deol plays Alia Bhatt’s mentor, a dynamic that adds an intriguing layer to the action-packed narrative. The story eventually sees Alia’s character confronting her mentor, setting the stage for an intense conflict.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Alia highlighted Bobby’s passion for cinema and his eagerness to keep learning despite decades in the industry. She went on to conclude, “I had the best time working with him because he is like a little student in this school of cinema even today after so many years and I’m just like him - a student who is just happy and grateful to be on sets, shooting. And aren’t we are all enjoying this new Bobby Deol! He is giving performance after performance. I hear he is fabulous in Bandar and I have to see it soon. He was outstanding in Animal. He was so good in Bads! And I think he has done something very special in Alpha.”

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is a key addition to the YRF Spy Universe and also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3.

Also Read: Alpha action director Craig Macrae is all praise for Alia Bhatt in Alpha: “Her work ethic is absolutely incredible”

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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